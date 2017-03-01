Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
The Decatur Daily Democrat
Home
Forms
Delivery Concerns
News
Berne Shopping News
Business News
Sports
Obituaries
Classifieds
Place an Ad
Classified Display Ads
Photos
Videos
Games
Entertainment
Local Guide
Trending Now
Power outage closes NA schools
Group seeking funds for SA athletics is fake
Electrical issues close local restaurant; food not affected
You are here
Home
» Power outage closes NA schools
Power outage closes NA schools
Staff Writer
Wednesday, March 1, 2017
DECATUR, IN
North Adams is closed due to the power outage.
Category:
Hot Topics
Poll
What would you like to see come into the Walgreen's store?
Choices
Starbucks
Sonic or another fast food restaurant
Indoor skate park / something for children
Grocery store
Other
Older polls
Results
Stock Quotes
Obituaries
Copyright © 2017 The Decatur Daily Democrat | 141 S. Second Street | Decatur, IN 46733 | (260) 724-2121
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Decatur Daily Democrat.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Comment Here
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password