Postal Service claim Dec. 22nd busiest delivery day

Dec. 22, is predicted to be the biggest delivery day for the U.S. Postal Service. To keep carriers safe and to ensure the delivery of packages and letters, the Postal Service asking customers to help our letter carriers deliver mail safely by clearing snow and ice from sidewalks, stairs and mailboxes.

“Snow and ice make delivery dangerous and slow,” said Greater Indiana District Manager Todd Hawkins. “Maintaining a clear path to the mail box — including steps, porches, walkways and street approach — will help letter carriers maintain consistent delivery service, and help them get the mail delivered.”



Customers receiving door delivery should make sure their sidewalks, steps and porches are clear. Customers receiving curbside delivery should remove snow piles left by snow plows to keep access to their mailboxes clear for letter carriers.



Blue collection boxes also need to be kept clear for our customers to deposit their mail, and for the Postal Service to collect the mail for delivery. Residents and businesses with collection boxes near their property are asked to keep them clear of snow and ice. “We want our letter carriers to be safe,” he added. “We can only do this with the help of our customers.”