Pigskin Picks, week 1 results

Pigskin Picks make their triumphant return to the DDD this week as Scott McGill, Virginia Haugk and Molly Carll are the first to win prizes this season. This week's total for the tiebreaker, determined by the Alabama/Western Kentucky game, was 48 points. Didn't win a prize? Don't give up hope, loyal fans. At the end of the season, the entire season's point total will determine the winner of a three-month subscription to the DDD for free! Happy picking and good luck the rest of the way.

Week one totals (# in parenthesis represents tiebreaker total; the following number is the season total)

1. Scott McGill -0 (65) 25

2. Virginia Haugk -1 (56) 24

3. Molly Carll -1 (28) 23

4. Don Gerke -1 (0) 22

5. Mike Jauregui -2 (50) 21

5. Sandra Anweiler -2 (50) 21

7. Sal Jaruregui -2 (45) 19

8. Doug Anweiler -2 (41) 18

9. Joyce Schultz -2 (56) 17

10. Paul Buckingham -2 (57) 16

11. Harvey Schwartz -2 (58) 15

12. Steve Harvey -2 (61) 14

12. Lori McGill -2 (61) 14

14. Scott Freeman -2 (62) 12

14. Todd McGill -2 (62) 12

16. Jarred McGill -2 (63) 10

17. Max Eichenauer -2 (64) 9

18. Tonja Anweiler -3 (47) 8

19. Maurice Schumm -3 (51) 7

20. Melanie Macke -3 (52) 6

21. Tom Hower -3 (43) 5

22. Judy Imel -3 (42) 4

23. Barbara Sheets -3 (54) 3

24. Kathryn McGill -3 (57) 2

25. Ralph Anweiler -3 (58) 1