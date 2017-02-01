Pigskin Picks Super Bowl pick
The Super Bowl is locked in place with the Atlanta Falcons set to take on the New England Patriots this Sunday night. The final Pigskin Picks will run tomorrow with the Big Game the last to choose from to determine the winnner of the overall season. The winner will receive a free three-month subscription to the DDD. Picks need to be in by Friday at 5 p.m. Good luck!!!
Standings to this point:
7. Mike Jauregui 155
8. Doug Anweiler 152
9. Virginia Haugk 142
13. Max Eichenauer 121
15. Melanie Macke 114
19. Darlene Sheets 101
22. Ralph Anweiler 98
23. Lori McGill 95
24. Sal Jaruregui 94
25. Lenny Corral 91
26. Judy Imel 90
28. Danny French 87
29. Jack Macklin 86
31. Steve Harvey 81
32. Marty Ballard, BHS FB 78
34. Kathryn McGill 73
35. Jarred McGill 72
36. Kenny Grim 71
37. Sharon Grim 69
38. Michael McGill 64
38. Nathan Harvey 64
38. Vernon Clark 64
41. Alex McGill 61
44. Rich Fisher 57
46. Todd McGill 52
47. Maurice Schumm 51
48. Riverview Tap 49
48. Innovative Concepts 49
50. Scott Macklin 37
53. Craig Krull, BHS vball 36
54. John Schwartz 25
55. Mark Schwartz 23
55. Lorna Shoaf 23
57. Thomas Schwartz 21
57. Michael Schwartz 21
57. Dale Manis, BHS AD 21
60. Gary Harvey 20
60. Bill Baumann 20
62. Decatur Package Liquor 18
63. Caitlyn Fravel 16
63. Barton Akamine 16
63. Scott Freeman 16
63. Sean Muldoon 16
67. Alexis Harvey 14
68. Lavern Schwartz 9
70. Kevin Schwartz 8
71. Dylan Malone, DDD 6
72. John Baker, BHS BB 5
72. Tom Hower 5
74. Martin Simonson 3
75. Nate Beer 2
76. Ralph Anweiler 1
- See more at: http://www.decaturdailydemocrat.com/content/pigskin-picks-results-week-1...
7. Mike Jauregui 155
8. Doug Anweiler 152
9. Virginia Haugk 142
13. Max Eichenauer 121
15. Melanie Macke 114
19. Darlene Sheets 101
22. Ralph Anweiler 98
23. Lori McGill 95
24. Sal Jaruregui 94
25. Lenny Corral 91
26. Judy Imel 90
28. Danny French 87
29. Jack Macklin 86
31. Steve Harvey 81
32. Marty Ballard, BHS FB 78
34. Kathryn McGill 73
35. Jarred McGill 72
36. Kenny Grim 71
37. Sharon Grim 69
38. Michael McGill 64
38. Nathan Harvey 64
38. Vernon Clark 64
41. Alex McGill 61
44. Rich Fisher 57
46. Todd McGill 52
47. Maurice Schumm 51
48. Riverview Tap 49
48. Innovative Concepts 49
50. Scott Macklin 37
53. Craig Krull, BHS vball 36
54. John Schwartz 25
55. Mark Schwartz 23
55. Lorna Shoaf 23
57. Thomas Schwartz 21
57. Michael Schwartz 21
57. Dale Manis, BHS AD 21
60. Gary Harvey 20
60. Bill Baumann 20
62. Decatur Package Liquor 18
63. Caitlyn Fravel 16
63. Barton Akamine 16
63. Scott Freeman 16
63. Sean Muldoon 16
67. Alexis Harvey 14
68. Lavern Schwartz 9
70. Kevin Schwartz 8
71. Dylan Malone, DDD 6
72. John Baker, BHS BB 5
72. Tom Hower 5
74. Martin Simonson 3
75. Nate Beer 2
76. Ralph Anweiler 1
- See more at: http://www.decaturdailydemocrat.com/content/pigskin-picks-results-week-1...
1. Mike Ellenberger 211
2. Don Gerke 193
3. Scott McGill 177
4. Greg Coyne 164
5. Paul Buckingham 162
6. Molly Carll 159
7. Mike Jauregui 155
8. Doug Anweiler 152
9. Virginia Haugk 142
10. Tonja Anweiler 132
11. Joyce Schultz 123
12. Sue Harruff 122
13. Max Eichenauer 121
14. Barbara Sheets 116
15. Melanie Macke 114
16. Shawn Rice 106
17. Carl Ellenberger 105
18. Shirley Huss 102
19. Darlene Sheets 101
20. Kevin Buckingham 101
21. Lynn Ruble 99
22. Ralph Anweiler 98
23. Lori McGill 95
24. Sal Jaruregui 94
25. Lenny Corral 91
26. Judy Imel 90
27. Tim Anweiler 88
28. Danny French 87
29. Jack Macklin 86
30. Sandra Anweiler 84
31. Steve Harvey 81
32. Marty Ballard, BHS FB 78
33. Deb Rice 76
34. Kathryn McGill 73
35. Jarred McGill 72
36. Kenny Grim 71
37. Sharon Grim 69
38. Michael McGill 64
38. Nathan Harvey 64
38. Vernon Clark 64
41. Alex McGill 61
42. Diana Macklin 60
43. Eleanor Harvey 59
44. Rich Fisher 57
45. Wayne Chrisman 55
46. Todd McGill 52
47. Maurice Schumm 51
48. Riverview Tap 49
48. Innovative Concepts 49
50. Scott Macklin 37
50. Harvey Schwartz 37
50. Merlin Schwartz 37
53. Craig Krull, BHS vball 36
54. John Schwartz 25
55. Mark Schwartz 23
55. Lorna Shoaf 23
57. Thomas Schwartz 21
57. Michael Schwartz 21
57. Dale Manis, BHS AD 21
60. Gary Harvey 20
60. Bill Baumann 20
62. Decatur Package Liquor 18
63. Caitlyn Fravel 16
63. Barton Akamine 16
63. Scott Freeman 16
63. Sean Muldoon 16
67. Alexis Harvey 14
68. Gary Harvey 9
68. Lavern Schwartz 9
70. Kevin Schwartz 8
71. Dylan Malone, DDD 6
72. John Baker, BHS BB 5
72. Tom Hower 5
74. Martin Simonson 3
75. Nate Beer 2
76. Ralph Anweiler 1
Category: