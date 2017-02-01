Pigskin Picks Super Bowl pick

The Super Bowl is locked in place with the Atlanta Falcons set to take on the New England Patriots this Sunday night. The final Pigskin Picks will run tomorrow with the Big Game the last to choose from to determine the winnner of the overall season. The winner will receive a free three-month subscription to the DDD. Picks need to be in by Friday at 5 p.m. Good luck!!!

Standings to this point:

1. Mike Ellenberger 211 2. Don Gerke 193 3. Scott McGill 177 4. Greg Coyne 164 5. Paul Buckingham 162 6. Molly Carll 159

7. Mike Jauregui 155

8. Doug Anweiler 152

9. Virginia Haugk 142 10. Tonja Anweiler 132 11. Joyce Schultz 123 12. Sue Harruff 122

13. Max Eichenauer 121 14. Barbara Sheets 116

15. Melanie Macke 114 16. Shawn Rice 106 17. Carl Ellenberger 105 18. Shirley Huss 102

19. Darlene Sheets 101 20. Kevin Buckingham 101 21. Lynn Ruble 99

22. Ralph Anweiler 98

23. Lori McGill 95

24. Sal Jaruregui 94

25. Lenny Corral 91

26. Judy Imel 90 27. Tim Anweiler 88

28. Danny French 87

29. Jack Macklin 86 30. Sandra Anweiler 84

31. Steve Harvey 81

32. Marty Ballard, BHS FB 78 33. Deb Rice 76

34. Kathryn McGill 73

35. Jarred McGill 72

36. Kenny Grim 71

37. Sharon Grim 69

38. Michael McGill 64

38. Nathan Harvey 64

38. Vernon Clark 64

41. Alex McGill 61 42. Diana Macklin 60 43. Eleanor Harvey 59

44. Rich Fisher 57 45. Wayne Chrisman 55

46. Todd McGill 52

47. Maurice Schumm 51

48. Riverview Tap 49

48. Innovative Concepts 49

50. Scott Macklin 37 50. Harvey Schwartz 37 50. Merlin Schwartz 37

53. Craig Krull, BHS vball 36

54. John Schwartz 25

55. Mark Schwartz 23

55. Lorna Shoaf 23

57. Thomas Schwartz 21

57. Michael Schwartz 21

57. Dale Manis, BHS AD 21

60. Gary Harvey 20

60. Bill Baumann 20

62. Decatur Package Liquor 18

63. Caitlyn Fravel 16

63. Barton Akamine 16

63. Scott Freeman 16

63. Sean Muldoon 16

67. Alexis Harvey 14 68. Gary Harvey 9

68. Lavern Schwartz 9

70. Kevin Schwartz 8

71. Dylan Malone, DDD 6

72. John Baker, BHS BB 5

72. Tom Hower 5

74. Martin Simonson 3

75. Nate Beer 2

76. Ralph Anweiler 1 - See more at: http://www.decaturdailydemocrat.com/content/pigskin-picks-results-week-1...

1. Mike Ellenberger 211 2. Don Gerke 193 3. Scott McGill 177 4. Greg Coyne 164 5. Paul Buckingham 162 6. Molly Carll 159

7. Mike Jauregui 155

8. Doug Anweiler 152

9. Virginia Haugk 142 10. Tonja Anweiler 132 11. Joyce Schultz 123 12. Sue Harruff 122

13. Max Eichenauer 121 14. Barbara Sheets 116

15. Melanie Macke 114 16. Shawn Rice 106 17. Carl Ellenberger 105 18. Shirley Huss 102

19. Darlene Sheets 101 20. Kevin Buckingham 101 21. Lynn Ruble 99

22. Ralph Anweiler 98

23. Lori McGill 95

24. Sal Jaruregui 94

25. Lenny Corral 91

26. Judy Imel 90 27. Tim Anweiler 88

28. Danny French 87

29. Jack Macklin 86 30. Sandra Anweiler 84

31. Steve Harvey 81

32. Marty Ballard, BHS FB 78 33. Deb Rice 76

34. Kathryn McGill 73

35. Jarred McGill 72

36. Kenny Grim 71

37. Sharon Grim 69

38. Michael McGill 64

38. Nathan Harvey 64

38. Vernon Clark 64

41. Alex McGill 61 42. Diana Macklin 60 43. Eleanor Harvey 59

44. Rich Fisher 57 45. Wayne Chrisman 55

46. Todd McGill 52

47. Maurice Schumm 51

48. Riverview Tap 49

48. Innovative Concepts 49

50. Scott Macklin 37 50. Harvey Schwartz 37 50. Merlin Schwartz 37

53. Craig Krull, BHS vball 36

54. John Schwartz 25

55. Mark Schwartz 23

55. Lorna Shoaf 23

57. Thomas Schwartz 21

57. Michael Schwartz 21

57. Dale Manis, BHS AD 21

60. Gary Harvey 20

60. Bill Baumann 20

62. Decatur Package Liquor 18

63. Caitlyn Fravel 16

63. Barton Akamine 16

63. Scott Freeman 16

63. Sean Muldoon 16

67. Alexis Harvey 14 68. Gary Harvey 9

68. Lavern Schwartz 9

70. Kevin Schwartz 8

71. Dylan Malone, DDD 6

72. John Baker, BHS BB 5

72. Tom Hower 5

74. Martin Simonson 3

75. Nate Beer 2

76. Ralph Anweiler 1 - See more at: http://www.decaturdailydemocrat.com/content/pigskin-picks-results-week-1...

1. Mike Ellenberger 211

2. Don Gerke 193

3. Scott McGill 177

4. Greg Coyne 164

5. Paul Buckingham 162

6. Molly Carll 159

7. Mike Jauregui 155

8. Doug Anweiler 152

9. Virginia Haugk 142

10. Tonja Anweiler 132

11. Joyce Schultz 123

12. Sue Harruff 122

13. Max Eichenauer 121

14. Barbara Sheets 116

15. Melanie Macke 114

16. Shawn Rice 106

17. Carl Ellenberger 105

18. Shirley Huss 102

19. Darlene Sheets 101

20. Kevin Buckingham 101

21. Lynn Ruble 99

22. Ralph Anweiler 98

23. Lori McGill 95

24. Sal Jaruregui 94

25. Lenny Corral 91

26. Judy Imel 90

27. Tim Anweiler 88

28. Danny French 87

29. Jack Macklin 86

30. Sandra Anweiler 84

31. Steve Harvey 81

32. Marty Ballard, BHS FB 78

33. Deb Rice 76

34. Kathryn McGill 73

35. Jarred McGill 72

36. Kenny Grim 71

37. Sharon Grim 69

38. Michael McGill 64

38. Nathan Harvey 64

38. Vernon Clark 64

41. Alex McGill 61

42. Diana Macklin 60

43. Eleanor Harvey 59

44. Rich Fisher 57

45. Wayne Chrisman 55

46. Todd McGill 52

47. Maurice Schumm 51

48. Riverview Tap 49

48. Innovative Concepts 49

50. Scott Macklin 37

50. Harvey Schwartz 37

50. Merlin Schwartz 37

53. Craig Krull, BHS vball 36

54. John Schwartz 25

55. Mark Schwartz 23

55. Lorna Shoaf 23

57. Thomas Schwartz 21

57. Michael Schwartz 21

57. Dale Manis, BHS AD 21

60. Gary Harvey 20

60. Bill Baumann 20

62. Decatur Package Liquor 18

63. Caitlyn Fravel 16

63. Barton Akamine 16

63. Scott Freeman 16

63. Sean Muldoon 16

67. Alexis Harvey 14

68. Gary Harvey 9

68. Lavern Schwartz 9

70. Kevin Schwartz 8

71. Dylan Malone, DDD 6

72. John Baker, BHS BB 5

72. Tom Hower 5

74. Martin Simonson 3

75. Nate Beer 2

76. Ralph Anweiler 1

