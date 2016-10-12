Pigskin Picks results, weeks 4 & 5

Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Below are the results for the fourth and fifth week of Pigskin Picks. The week five games were separated by the tiebreak score of 79 points between Alabama and Arkansas, while the week four games had a tiebreak score of 40 points. Congratulations to the top three winners of each week. Below those scores are the overall numbers and standings with the winner at the end of the season earning a three-month subscription to the DDD for free! Thanks for playing. 
 
Week five results:
 
1.Virginia Haugk        (-1) 55  25 points
2. Don Gerke              (-2) 71   24
3. Shawn Rice            (-2) 88   23
4. Scott Macklin          (-2) 63  22
5. Max Eichenauer     (-2) 56   21
6. Mike Ellenberger    (-2) 51   20
6. Darlene Sheets      (-2) 51   20
8. Sharon Grim          (-2) 50   18
8. Lenny Corral          (-2) 50   18
10. Danny French      (-2) 45   16
11. Judy Imel             (-2) 42    15
12. Lorna Shoaf         (-2) 40   14
13. Molly Carll            (-2) 39   13
14. Sal Jauregui         (-2) 38   12
15. Harvey Schwartz  (-3) 62   11
16. Doug Anweiler     (-3) 56   10
16. Joyce Schultz       (-3) 56  10
18. Kevin Schwartz    (-3) 53    8
18. Alex McGill           (-3) 53    8
20. Paul Buckingham (-3) 52    6
21. Scott McGill          (-3) 51    5
21. Michael McGill      (-3) 51    5
23. Sandra Anweiler   (-3) 50    3
24. Tonja Anweiler      (-3) 49    2
25. Sue Harruff           (-3) 49    1
 
Week four results:
1.Doug Anweiler         47 (-2) 25
2. Greg Coyne            53 (-2) 24
3. Lenny Corral           55 (-2) 23
3. Michael McGill        55 (-2) 23
5. Don Gerke              56 (-2) 21
6. Virginia Haugk        57 (-2) 20
7. Kathryn McGill        60 (-2) 19
8. Diana Macklin         62 (-2) 18
9. Shirley Huss           64 (-2) 17
10. Joyce Schultz       48 (-3) 16
10. Caitlyn Fravel       48 (-3) 16
12. Mike Jauregui       52 (-3) 14
12. Melanie Macke     52 (-3) 14
14. Scott McGill          54 (-3) 12
15. Nathan Harvey     55 (-3) 11
16. Kenny Grim          56 (-3) 10
16. Maurice Schumm 56 (-3) 10
16. Steve Harvey        56 (-3) 10
19. Tim Anweiler         57 (-3) 7
19. Mike Ellenberger   57 (-3) 7
21. Lori McGill             58 (-3) 5
21. Bill Baumann         58 (-3) 5
23. Martin Simonson   72 (-3) 3
23. Nate Beer              72 (-3) 3
25. Wayne Chrisman  42 (-4) 1
 
 
Through week five cumulative results:
1. Virginia Haugk 98
2. Don Gerke 85
3. Doug Anweiler 76
4. Lenny Corral 66
5. Scott McGill 61
6. Darlene Sheets 53
7. Shawn Rice 52
8. Paul Buckingham 44
9. Joyce Schultz 43
10. Mike Jauregui 41
11. Sal Jaruregui 40
11. Sharon Grim 40
13. Diana Macklin 38
14. Scott Macklin 37
15. Nathan Harvey 36
15. Molly Carll 36
17. Shirley Huss 35
17. Judy Imel 35
19. Melanie Macke 34
19. Kenny Grim 34
19. Max Eichenauer 34
22. Jarred McGill 31
23. Harvey Schwartz 30
24. Tonja Anweiler 28
24. Michael McGill  28
26. Ralph Anweiler 27
26. Mike Ellenberger 27
28. Greg Coyne 24
28. Rich Fisher 24
28. Steve Harvey 24
28. Sandra Anweiler 24
32. Lori McGill 23
33. Barbara Sheets 22
34. Tim Anweiler 21
34. Kathryn McGill 21
34. Merlin Schwartz 21
37. Craig Krull, BHS vball 20
38. Kevin Buckingham 18
39. Maurice Schumm 17
39. Deb Rice 17
41. Caitlyn Fravel  16
41. Danny French 16
41. Barton Akamine 16
41. Scott Freeman 16
41. Todd McGill 16
46. Alex McGill 15
47. Lorna Shoaf  14
47. Dale Manis, BHS AD 14
49. Lynn Ruble 11
50. Lavern Schwartz 9
51. Kevin Schwartz  8
52. Dylan Malone, DDD 6
53. Tom Hower 5
53. Bill Baumann 5
55. Martin Simonson 3
56. Jack Macklin  2
56. Nate Beer 2
58. Wayne Chrisman 1
58. Ralph Anweiler 1
58. Sue Harruff 1

