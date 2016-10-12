Pigskin Picks results, weeks 4 & 5
Wednesday, October 12, 2016
DECATUR, IN
Below are the results for the fourth and fifth week of Pigskin Picks. The week five games were separated by the tiebreak score of 79 points between Alabama and Arkansas, while the week four games had a tiebreak score of 40 points. Congratulations to the top three winners of each week. Below those scores are the overall numbers and standings with the winner at the end of the season earning a three-month subscription to the DDD for free! Thanks for playing.
Week five results:
1.Virginia Haugk (-1) 55 25 points
2. Don Gerke (-2) 71 24
3. Shawn Rice (-2) 88 23
4. Scott Macklin (-2) 63 22
5. Max Eichenauer (-2) 56 21
6. Mike Ellenberger (-2) 51 20
6. Darlene Sheets (-2) 51 20
8. Sharon Grim (-2) 50 18
8. Lenny Corral (-2) 50 18
10. Danny French (-2) 45 16
11. Judy Imel (-2) 42 15
12. Lorna Shoaf (-2) 40 14
13. Molly Carll (-2) 39 13
14. Sal Jauregui (-2) 38 12
15. Harvey Schwartz (-3) 62 11
16. Doug Anweiler (-3) 56 10
16. Joyce Schultz (-3) 56 10
18. Kevin Schwartz (-3) 53 8
18. Alex McGill (-3) 53 8
20. Paul Buckingham (-3) 52 6
21. Scott McGill (-3) 51 5
21. Michael McGill (-3) 51 5
23. Sandra Anweiler (-3) 50 3
24. Tonja Anweiler (-3) 49 2
25. Sue Harruff (-3) 49 1
Week four results:
1.Doug Anweiler 47 (-2) 25
2. Greg Coyne 53 (-2) 24
3. Lenny Corral 55 (-2) 23
3. Michael McGill 55 (-2) 23
5. Don Gerke 56 (-2) 21
6. Virginia Haugk 57 (-2) 20
7. Kathryn McGill 60 (-2) 19
8. Diana Macklin 62 (-2) 18
9. Shirley Huss 64 (-2) 17
10. Joyce Schultz 48 (-3) 16
10. Caitlyn Fravel 48 (-3) 16
12. Mike Jauregui 52 (-3) 14
12. Melanie Macke 52 (-3) 14
14. Scott McGill 54 (-3) 12
15. Nathan Harvey 55 (-3) 11
16. Kenny Grim 56 (-3) 10
16. Maurice Schumm 56 (-3) 10
16. Steve Harvey 56 (-3) 10
19. Tim Anweiler 57 (-3) 7
19. Mike Ellenberger 57 (-3) 7
21. Lori McGill 58 (-3) 5
21. Bill Baumann 58 (-3) 5
23. Martin Simonson 72 (-3) 3
23. Nate Beer 72 (-3) 3
25. Wayne Chrisman 42 (-4) 1
Through week five cumulative results:
1. Virginia Haugk 98
2. Don Gerke 85
3. Doug Anweiler 76
4. Lenny Corral 66
5. Scott McGill 61
6. Darlene Sheets 53
7. Shawn Rice 52
8. Paul Buckingham 44
9. Joyce Schultz 43
10. Mike Jauregui 41
11. Sal Jaruregui 40
11. Sharon Grim 40
13. Diana Macklin 38
14. Scott Macklin 37
15. Nathan Harvey 36
15. Molly Carll 36
17. Shirley Huss 35
17. Judy Imel 35
19. Melanie Macke 34
19. Kenny Grim 34
19. Max Eichenauer 34
22. Jarred McGill 31
23. Harvey Schwartz 30
24. Tonja Anweiler 28
24. Michael McGill 28
26. Ralph Anweiler 27
26. Mike Ellenberger 27
28. Greg Coyne 24
28. Rich Fisher 24
28. Steve Harvey 24
28. Sandra Anweiler 24
32. Lori McGill 23
33. Barbara Sheets 22
34. Tim Anweiler 21
34. Kathryn McGill 21
34. Merlin Schwartz 21
37. Craig Krull, BHS vball 20
38. Kevin Buckingham 18
39. Maurice Schumm 17
39. Deb Rice 17
41. Caitlyn Fravel 16
41. Danny French 16
41. Barton Akamine 16
41. Scott Freeman 16
41. Todd McGill 16
46. Alex McGill 15
47. Lorna Shoaf 14
47. Dale Manis, BHS AD 14
49. Lynn Ruble 11
50. Lavern Schwartz 9
51. Kevin Schwartz 8
52. Dylan Malone, DDD 6
53. Tom Hower 5
53. Bill Baumann 5
55. Martin Simonson 3
56. Jack Macklin 2
56. Nate Beer 2
58. Wayne Chrisman 1
58. Sue Harruff 1
