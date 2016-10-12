Pigskin Picks results, weeks 4 & 5

Below are the results for the fourth and fifth week of Pigskin Picks. The week five games were separated by the tiebreak score of 79 points between Alabama and Arkansas, while the week four games had a tiebreak score of 40 points. Congratulations to the top three winners of each week. Below those scores are the overall numbers and standings with the winner at the end of the season earning a three-month subscription to the DDD for free! Thanks for playing.

Week five results:

1.Virginia Haugk (-1) 55 25 points

2. Don Gerke (-2) 71 24

3. Shawn Rice (-2) 88 23

4. Scott Macklin (-2) 63 22

5. Max Eichenauer (-2) 56 21

6. Mike Ellenberger (-2) 51 20

6. Darlene Sheets (-2) 51 20

8. Sharon Grim (-2) 50 18

8. Lenny Corral (-2) 50 18

10. Danny French (-2) 45 16

11. Judy Imel (-2) 42 15

12. Lorna Shoaf (-2) 40 14

13. Molly Carll (-2) 39 13

14. Sal Jauregui (-2) 38 12

15. Harvey Schwartz (-3) 62 11

16. Doug Anweiler (-3) 56 10

16. Joyce Schultz (-3) 56 10

18. Kevin Schwartz (-3) 53 8

18. Alex McGill (-3) 53 8

20. Paul Buckingham (-3) 52 6

21. Scott McGill (-3) 51 5

21. Michael McGill (-3) 51 5

23. Sandra Anweiler (-3) 50 3

24. Tonja Anweiler (-3) 49 2

25. Sue Harruff (-3) 49 1

Week four results:

1.Doug Anweiler 47 (-2) 25

2. Greg Coyne 53 (-2) 24

3. Lenny Corral 55 (-2) 23

3. Michael McGill 55 (-2) 23

5. Don Gerke 56 (-2) 21

6. Virginia Haugk 57 (-2) 20

7. Kathryn McGill 60 (-2) 19

8. Diana Macklin 62 (-2) 18

9. Shirley Huss 64 (-2) 17

10. Joyce Schultz 48 (-3) 16

10. Caitlyn Fravel 48 (-3) 16

12. Mike Jauregui 52 (-3) 14

12. Melanie Macke 52 (-3) 14

14. Scott McGill 54 (-3) 12

15. Nathan Harvey 55 (-3) 11

16. Kenny Grim 56 (-3) 10

16. Maurice Schumm 56 (-3) 10

16. Steve Harvey 56 (-3) 10

19. Tim Anweiler 57 (-3) 7

19. Mike Ellenberger 57 (-3) 7

21. Lori McGill 58 (-3) 5

21. Bill Baumann 58 (-3) 5

23. Martin Simonson 72 (-3) 3

23. Nate Beer 72 (-3) 3

25. Wayne Chrisman 42 (-4) 1

Through week five cumulative results:

1. Virginia Haugk 98

2. Don Gerke 85

3. Doug Anweiler 76

4. Lenny Corral 66

5. Scott McGill 61

6. Darlene Sheets 53

7. Shawn Rice 52

8. Paul Buckingham 44

9. Joyce Schultz 43

10. Mike Jauregui 41

11. Sal Jaruregui 40

11. Sharon Grim 40

13. Diana Macklin 38

14. Scott Macklin 37

15. Nathan Harvey 36

15. Molly Carll 36

17. Shirley Huss 35

17. Judy Imel 35

19. Melanie Macke 34

19. Kenny Grim 34

19. Max Eichenauer 34

22. Jarred McGill 31

23. Harvey Schwartz 30

24. Tonja Anweiler 28

24. Michael McGill 28

26. Ralph Anweiler 27

26. Mike Ellenberger 27

28. Greg Coyne 24

28. Rich Fisher 24

28. Steve Harvey 24

28. Sandra Anweiler 24

32. Lori McGill 23

33. Barbara Sheets 22

34. Tim Anweiler 21

34. Kathryn McGill 21

34. Merlin Schwartz 21

37. Craig Krull, BHS vball 20

38. Kevin Buckingham 18

39. Maurice Schumm 17

39. Deb Rice 17

41. Caitlyn Fravel 16

41. Danny French 16

41. Barton Akamine 16

41. Scott Freeman 16

41. Todd McGill 16

46. Alex McGill 15

47. Lorna Shoaf 14

47. Dale Manis, BHS AD 14

49. Lynn Ruble 11

50. Lavern Schwartz 9

51. Kevin Schwartz 8

52. Dylan Malone, DDD 6

53. Tom Hower 5

53. Bill Baumann 5

55. Martin Simonson 3

56. Jack Macklin 2

56. Nate Beer 2

58. Wayne Chrisman 1

58. Ralph Anweiler 1

58. Sue Harruff 1