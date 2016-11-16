Pigskin Picks results, week 9

,Another week of upsets have left the brackets mostly marred this week by at least three games, but a handful of people stood out and rose above the fold including Shirley Huss who missed only one game. In second place this week was Kevin Buckingham who was the only community player to miss two games. Out of the brackets with three games wrong, Mike Ellenberger was the closest to the tiebreaker score between Tennessee and Kentucky with a 60. A representative from Riverview Tap landed in the top 10 this week (second overall) by missing just two games as well. Congrats to this week's winners and good luck the rest of the season. At the end, the overall winner will take home a three-month subscription to the DDD.

1. Shirley Huss -1 (62) 25 points

2. rep from Riverview Tap -2 (60) 24

3. Kevin Buckingham -2 (47) 23

4. Mike Ellenberger -3 (60) 22

5. Michael Schwartz -3 (58) 21

5. Kenny Grim -3 (58) 21

7. Darlene Sheets -3 (55) 19

8. Marty Ballard, BHS FB -3 (54) 18

9. Mike Jauregui -3 (49) 18

10. Danny French -3 (45) 16

10. Sal Jauregui -3 (45) 16

10. Craig Krull, BHS vball -3 (45) 16

13. Eleanor Harvey -3 (0) 13

14. Don Gerke -4 (64) 12

15. Scott McGill -4 (63) 11

16. Alex McGill -4 (61) 10

16. Sharon Grim -4 (61) 10

16. Merlin Schwartz -4 (61) 10

19. Lori McGill -4 (60) 7

19. Sue Harruff -4 (60) 7

19. Molly Carll -4 (60) 7

22. Jarred McGill -4 (57) 4

22. Greg Coyne -4 (57) 3

24. Joyce Schultz -4 (56) 2

25. Virginia Haugk -4 (54) 1

Cumulative results thru week 9:

1. Scott McGill 118

2. Don Gerke 108

2. Virginia Haugk 108

4. Doug Anweiler 100

5. Mike Ellenberger 90

6. Shawn Rice 85 7. Mike Jauregui 85

8. Max Eichenauer 84

9. Darlene Sheets 83 10. Danny French 80

11. Lenny Corral 75

12. Sal Jaruregui 73

13. Shirley Huss 72

13. Barbara Sheets 72

15. Paul Buckingham 68

16. Sharon Grim 67

17. Nathan Harvey 64

18. Molly Carll 59

19. Ralph Anweiler 57

19. Steve Harvey 57

19. Kenny Grim 57

22. Tim Anweiler 56

22. Marty Ballard, BHS FB 56

24. Joyce Schultz 55

25. Kevin Buckingham 53

25. Alex McGill 53

27. Judy Imel 49

28. Sandra Anweiler 46

29. Melanie Macke 43

30. Rich Fisher 42

31. Lynn Ruble 40

31. Greg Coyne 40 33. Tonja Anweiler 39

34. Diana Macklin 38

34. Lori McGill 38

36. Scott Macklin 37

36. Harvey Schwartz 37

38. Craig Krull, BHS vball 36

39. Jarred McGill 35 40. Deb Rice 32

40. Jack Macklin 32

42. Todd McGill 31

42. Merlin Schwartz 31

44. Michael McGill 28

44. Sue Harruff 28

46. Innovative Concepts 25

47. Riverview Tap 24

48. Mark Schwartz 23

48. Lorna Shoaf 23

50. Michael Schwartz 21

50. Wayne Chrisman 21

50. Kathryn McGill 21

53. Decatur Package Liquor 18

54. Maurice Schumm 17

55. Caitlyn Fravel 16

55. Barton Akamine 16

55. Scott Freeman 16

55. Sean Muldoon 16

59. Alexis Harvey 14

59. Dale Manis, BHS AD 14

61. Eleanor Harvey 13

62. Lavern Schwartz 9

63. Kevin Schwartz 8

64. Carl Ellenberger 7

65. Dylan Malone, DDD 6

66. John Baker, BHS BB 5

66. Tom Hower 5

66. Bill Baumann 5

69. Martin Simonson 3

70. Nate Beer 2

71. Ralph Anweiler 1