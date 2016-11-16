Pigskin Picks results, week 9
Wednesday, November 16, 2016
DECATUR, IN
,Another week of upsets have left the brackets mostly marred this week by at least three games, but a handful of people stood out and rose above the fold including Shirley Huss who missed only one game. In second place this week was Kevin Buckingham who was the only community player to miss two games. Out of the brackets with three games wrong, Mike Ellenberger was the closest to the tiebreaker score between Tennessee and Kentucky with a 60. A representative from Riverview Tap landed in the top 10 this week (second overall) by missing just two games as well. Congrats to this week's winners and good luck the rest of the season. At the end, the overall winner will take home a three-month subscription to the DDD.
1. Shirley Huss -1 (62) 25 points
2. rep from Riverview Tap -2 (60) 24
3. Kevin Buckingham -2 (47) 23
4. Mike Ellenberger -3 (60) 22
5. Michael Schwartz -3 (58) 21
5. Kenny Grim -3 (58) 21
7. Darlene Sheets -3 (55) 19
8. Marty Ballard, BHS FB -3 (54) 18
9. Mike Jauregui -3 (49) 18
10. Danny French -3 (45) 16
10. Sal Jauregui -3 (45) 16
10. Craig Krull, BHS vball -3 (45) 16
13. Eleanor Harvey -3 (0) 13
14. Don Gerke -4 (64) 12
15. Scott McGill -4 (63) 11
16. Alex McGill -4 (61) 10
16. Sharon Grim -4 (61) 10
16. Merlin Schwartz -4 (61) 10
19. Lori McGill -4 (60) 7
19. Sue Harruff -4 (60) 7
19. Molly Carll -4 (60) 7
22. Jarred McGill -4 (57) 4
22. Greg Coyne -4 (57) 3
24. Joyce Schultz -4 (56) 2
25. Virginia Haugk -4 (54) 1
Cumulative results thru week 9:
1. Scott McGill 118
2. Don Gerke 108
2. Virginia Haugk 108
4. Doug Anweiler 100
5. Mike Ellenberger 90
6. Shawn Rice 85
7. Mike Jauregui 85
8. Max Eichenauer 84
9. Darlene Sheets 83
10. Danny French 80
11. Lenny Corral 75
12. Sal Jaruregui 73
13. Shirley Huss 72
13. Barbara Sheets 72
15. Paul Buckingham 68
16. Sharon Grim 67
17. Nathan Harvey 64
18. Molly Carll 59
19. Ralph Anweiler 57
19. Steve Harvey 57
19. Kenny Grim 57
22. Tim Anweiler 56
22. Marty Ballard, BHS FB 56
24. Joyce Schultz 55
25. Kevin Buckingham 53
25. Alex McGill 53
27. Judy Imel 49
28. Sandra Anweiler 46
29. Melanie Macke 43
30. Rich Fisher 42
31. Lynn Ruble 40
31. Greg Coyne 40
33. Tonja Anweiler 39
34. Diana Macklin 38
34. Lori McGill 38
36. Scott Macklin 37
36. Harvey Schwartz 37
38. Craig Krull, BHS vball 36
39. Jarred McGill 35
40. Deb Rice 32
40. Jack Macklin 32
42. Todd McGill 31
42. Merlin Schwartz 31
44. Michael McGill 28
44. Sue Harruff 28
46. Innovative Concepts 25
47. Riverview Tap 24
48. Mark Schwartz 23
48. Lorna Shoaf 23
50. Michael Schwartz 21
50. Wayne Chrisman 21
50. Kathryn McGill 21
53. Decatur Package Liquor 18
54. Maurice Schumm 17
55. Caitlyn Fravel 16
55. Barton Akamine 16
55. Scott Freeman 16
55. Sean Muldoon 16
59. Alexis Harvey 14
59. Dale Manis, BHS AD 14
61. Eleanor Harvey 13
62. Lavern Schwartz 9
63. Kevin Schwartz 8
64. Carl Ellenberger 7
65. Dylan Malone, DDD 6
66. John Baker, BHS BB 5
66. Tom Hower 5
66. Bill Baumann 5
69. Martin Simonson 3
70. Nate Beer 2
71. Ralph Anweiler 1
