Pigskin Picks results, week 8

Missing two games this week proved to be one of the better entries for Pigskin Picks as there were four games in particular that threw a wrench in the games over the weekend. Max Eichenauer was this week's winner missing only the Green Bay/Indianapolis game as well as the Wisconsin/Northwestern decision. He was the dead-on with his tiebreaker score, which was 55 points between Tennessee Tech and Tennessee. Steve Harvey's entry originally placed second, but due to duplicate entries he has been disqualified this week. Scott McGill will take second missing two games (49), while Mike Ellenberger is this week's third place winner at -2 (48 points). Cumulative scores for the season are listed below this week's results. At the end of the season, the top picker overall will get a free subscription to the DDD (or extension).

Week 8 results:

1. Max Eichenauer -2 (55*) 25 points

2. Steve Harvey -2 (53) 24

3. Scott McGill -2 (49) 23

3. Marty Ballard, BHS FB -2 (61) 23

5. Mike Ellenberger -2 (48) 21

6. Danny French -2 (45) 20

7. Ralph Anweiler -3 (55*) 19

8. Lynn Ruble -3 (56) 18

9. Sharon Grim -3 (57) 17

10. Jack Macklin -3 (52) 16

11. Todd McGill -3 (51) 15

12. Molly Carll -3 (50) 14

12. Alexis Harvey -3 (50) 14

14. Shirley Huss -3 (62) 12

15. Tim Anweiler -3 (63) 11

16. Doug Anweiler -3 (46) 10

17. Lenny Corral -3 (44) 9

17. Mike Jaureugi -3 (44) 9

19. Carl Ellenberger -3 (43) 7

20. Lori McGill -4 (55*) 6

21. Barbara Sheets -4 (54) 5

21. Alex McGill -4 (56) 5

21. Don Gerke -4 (54) 5

21. Virginia Haugk -4 (54) 5

21. Paul Buckingham -4 (54) 5

Cumulative results thru week 8:

1. Scott McGill 107

1. Virginia Haugk 107

3. Doug Anweiler 100

4. Don Gerke 96

5. Shawn Rice 85

6. Max Eichenauer 84

7. Lenny Corral 75

8. Barbara Sheets 72

9. Paul Buckingham 68

9. Mike Ellenberger 68

11. Mike Jauregui 67

12. Danny French 64

12. Nathan Harvey 64

14. Darlene Sheets 62

15. Sharon Grim 57

15. Sal Jaruregui 57

15. Ralph Anweiler 57

15. Steve Harvey 57

19. Tim Anweiler 56

20. Joyce Schultz 53

21. Molly Carll 52

22. Judy Imel 49

23. Shirley Huss 47

24. Sandra Anweiler 46

25. Melanie Macke 43

25. Alex McGill 43

27. Rich Fisher 42

28. Lynn Ruble 40

29. Tonja Anweiler 39

30. Diana Macklin 38

30. Marty Ballard, BHS FB 38

32. Scott Macklin 37

32. Harvey Schwartz 37

32. Greg Coyne 37

35. Kenny Grim 36

36. Deb Rice 32

36. Jack Macklin 32

38. Jarred McGill 31

38. Todd McGill 31

38. Lori McGill 31

41. Kevin Buckingham 30

42. Michael McGill 28

43. Innovative Concepts 25

44. Mark Schwartz 23

44. Lorna Shoaf 23

46. Wayne Chrisman 21

46. Kathryn McGill 21

46. Merlin Schwartz 21

46. Sue Harruff 21

50. Craig Krull, BHS vball 20

51. Decatur Package Liquor 18

52. Maurice Schumm 17

53. Caitlyn Fravel 16

53. Barton Akamine 16

53. Scott Freeman 16

53. Sean Muldoon 16

57. Alexis Harvey 14

58. Dale Manis, BHS AD 14

59. Lavern Schwartz 9

60. Kevin Schwartz 8

61. Carl Ellenberger 7

62. Dylan Malone, DDD 6

63. John Baker, BHS BB 5

63. Tom Hower 5

63. Bill Baumann 5

66. Martin Simonson 3

67. Nate Beer 2

68. Ralph Anweiler 1

