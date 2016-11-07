Pigskin Picks results, week 8

Missing two games this week proved to be one of the better entries for Pigskin Picks as there were four games in particular that threw a wrench in the games over the weekend. Max Eichenauer was this week's winner missing only the Green Bay/Indianapolis game as well as the Wisconsin/Northwestern decision. He was the dead-on with his tiebreaker score, which was 55 points between Tennessee Tech and Tennessee. Steve Harvey's entry originally placed second, but due to duplicate entries he has been disqualified this week. Scott McGill will take second missing two games (49), while Mike Ellenberger is this week's third place winner at -2 (48 points). Cumulative scores for the season are listed below this week's results. At the end of the season, the top picker overall will get a free subscription to the DDD (or extension).
Week 8 results:
1. Max Eichenauer -2 (55*) 25 points
2. Steve Harvey -2 (53) 24
3. Scott McGill -2 (49) 23
3. Marty Ballard, BHS FB -2 (61) 23
5. Mike Ellenberger -2 (48) 21
6. Danny French -2 (45) 20
7. Ralph Anweiler -3 (55*) 19
8. Lynn Ruble -3 (56) 18
9. Sharon Grim -3 (57) 17
10. Jack Macklin -3 (52) 16
11. Todd McGill -3 (51) 15
12. Molly Carll -3 (50) 14
12. Alexis Harvey -3 (50) 14
14. Shirley Huss -3 (62) 12
15. Tim Anweiler -3 (63) 11
16. Doug Anweiler -3 (46) 10
17. Lenny Corral -3 (44) 9
17. Mike Jaureugi -3 (44) 9
19. Carl Ellenberger -3 (43) 7
20. Lori McGill -4 (55*) 6
21. Barbara Sheets -4 (54) 5
21. Alex McGill -4 (56) 5
21. Don Gerke -4 (54) 5
21. Virginia Haugk -4 (54) 5
21. Paul Buckingham -4 (54) 5
Cumulative results thru week 8:
1. Scott McGill 107
1. Virginia Haugk 107
3. Doug Anweiler 100
4. Don Gerke 96
5. Shawn Rice 85
6. Max Eichenauer 84
7. Lenny Corral 75
8. Barbara Sheets 72
9. Paul Buckingham 68
9. Mike Ellenberger 68
11. Mike Jauregui 67
12. Danny French 64
12. Nathan Harvey 64
14. Darlene Sheets 62
15. Sharon Grim 57
15. Sal Jaruregui 57
15. Ralph Anweiler 57
15. Steve Harvey 57
19. Tim Anweiler 56
20. Joyce Schultz 53
21. Molly Carll 52
22. Judy Imel 49
23. Shirley Huss 47
24. Sandra Anweiler 46
25. Melanie Macke 43
25. Alex McGill 43
27. Rich Fisher 42
28. Lynn Ruble 40
29. Tonja Anweiler 39
30. Diana Macklin 38
30. Marty Ballard, BHS FB 38
32. Scott Macklin 37
32. Harvey Schwartz 37
32. Greg Coyne 37
35. Kenny Grim 36
36. Deb Rice 32
36. Jack Macklin 32
38. Jarred McGill 31
38. Todd McGill 31
38. Lori McGill 31
41. Kevin Buckingham 30
42. Michael McGill 28
43. Innovative Concepts 25
44. Mark Schwartz 23
44. Lorna Shoaf 23
46. Wayne Chrisman 21
46. Kathryn McGill 21
46. Merlin Schwartz 21
46. Sue Harruff 21
50. Craig Krull, BHS vball 20
51. Decatur Package Liquor 18
52. Maurice Schumm 17
53. Caitlyn Fravel 16
53. Barton Akamine 16
53. Scott Freeman 16
53. Sean Muldoon 16
57. Alexis Harvey 14
58. Dale Manis, BHS AD 14
59. Lavern Schwartz 9
60. Kevin Schwartz 8
61. Carl Ellenberger 7
62. Dylan Malone, DDD 6
63. John Baker, BHS BB 5
63. Tom Hower 5
63. Bill Baumann 5
66. Martin Simonson 3
67. Nate Beer 2
68. Ralph Anweiler 1
