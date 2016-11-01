Pigskin Picks results, week 7
Tuesday, November 1, 2016
DECATUR, IN
A handful of entries in the week seven of Pigskin Picks drew zero wrong games this week, but only three were winners of the football bucks. Also of note this week, two of the 10 games were thrown out in the grading. The Bengals/Redskins game was a wash due to the finish being a tie, while the 10th game was a misprint featuring the Jets and Bengals and was also tossed out of consideration. Max Eichenauer (66) was the closest to the tie-breaker score 79 points in the game between Maryland and Indiana, while second place was Barbara Sheets was second at 54 points. Third place was a blind draw after both Alex McGill and Nathan Harvey finished with zero games wrong and a 48-point tiebreak score. Alex was given the win this week. The cumulative stats for the whole season is listed below this week's top 25.
1. Max Eichenauer -0 (66) 25 points
2. Barbara Sheets -0 (54) 24
3. Alex McGill -0 (48) 23
3. Nathan Harvey -0 (48) 23
5. Shawn Rice -1 (95) 21
6. Sue Harruff -1 (58) 20
7. Paul Buckingham -1 (57) 19
8. Joel from DP Liquor -1 (52) 18
8. Richard Fisher -1 (52) 18
10. Sean Muldoon -1 (50) 16
11. Deb Rice -1 (49) 15
12. Doug Anweiler -1 (48) 14
12. Jack Macklin -1 (48) 14
14. Kevin Buckingham -1 (47) 12
15. Danny French -1 (45) 11
16. Ralph Anweiler -1 (44) 10
17. Lorna Shoaf -1 (43) 9
18. Sal Jauregui -1 (38) 8
19. Harvey Schwartz -2 (68) 7
20. Don Gerke -2 (64) 6
21. Joyce Schultz -2 (56) 5
22. Virginia Haugk -2 (54) 4
23. Scott McGill -2 (53) 3
24. Kenny Grim -2 (52) 2
24. Lori McGill -2 (52) 2
24. Mike Ellenberger -2 (52) 2
Cumulative results thru week 7:
1. Virginia Haugk 102
2. Don Gerke 91
3. Doug Anweiler 90
4. Shawn Rice 85
5. Scott McGill 84
6. Barbara Sheets 67
7. Lenny Corral 66
8. Nathan Harvey 64
9. Paul Buckingham 63
10. Darlene Sheets 62
11. Max Eichenauer 59
12. Mike Jauregui 58
13. Sal Jaruregui 57
14. Joyce Schultz 53
15. Judy Imel 49
16. Mike Ellenberger 47
17. Sandra Anweiler 46
18. Tim Anweiler 45
19. Danny French 44
20. Melanie Macke 43
21. Rich Fisher 42
22. Sharon Grim 40
23. Tonja Anweiler 39
24. Diana Macklin 38
24. Ralph Anweiler 38
24. Molly Carll 38
24. Alex McGill 38
28. Scott Macklin 37
28. Harvey Schwartz 37
28. Greg Coyne 37
31. Kenny Grim 36
32. Shirley Huss 35
33. Steve Harvey 33
34. Deb Rice 32
35. Jarred McGill 31
36. Kevin Buckingham 30
37. Michael McGill 28
38. Lori McGill 25
38. Innovative Concepts 25
40. Mark Schwartz 23
40. Lorna Shoaf 23
42. Lynn Ruble 22
43. Wayne Chrisman 21
43. Kathryn McGill 21
43. Merlin Schwartz 21
43. Sue Harruff 21
47. Craig Krull, BHS vball 20
48. Decatur Package Liquor 18
49. Maurice Schumm 17
50. Caitlyn Fravel 16
50. Barton Akamine 16
50. Scott Freeman 16
50. Todd McGill 16
50. Sean Muldoon 16
50. Jack Macklin 16
56. Marty Ballard, BHS FB 15
57. Dale Manis, BHS AD 14
58. Lavern Schwartz 9
59. Kevin Schwartz 8
60. Dylan Malone, DDD 6
61. John Baker, BHS BB 5
61. Tom Hower 5
61. Bill Baumann 5
64. Martin Simonson 3
65. Nate Beer 2
66. Ralph Anweiler 1
