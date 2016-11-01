Pigskin Picks results, week 7

A handful of entries in the week seven of Pigskin Picks drew zero wrong games this week, but only three were winners of the football bucks. Also of note this week, two of the 10 games were thrown out in the grading. The Bengals/Redskins game was a wash due to the finish being a tie, while the 10th game was a misprint featuring the Jets and Bengals and was also tossed out of consideration. Max Eichenauer (66) was the closest to the tie-breaker score 79 points in the game between Maryland and Indiana, while second place was Barbara Sheets was second at 54 points. Third place was a blind draw after both Alex McGill and Nathan Harvey finished with zero games wrong and a 48-point tiebreak score. Alex was given the win this week. The cumulative stats for the whole season is listed below this week's top 25.

1. Max Eichenauer -0 (66) 25 points

2. Barbara Sheets -0 (54) 24

3. Alex McGill -0 (48) 23

3. Nathan Harvey -0 (48) 23

5. Shawn Rice -1 (95) 21

6. Sue Harruff -1 (58) 20

7. Paul Buckingham -1 (57) 19

8. Joel from DP Liquor -1 (52) 18

8. Richard Fisher -1 (52) 18

10. Sean Muldoon -1 (50) 16

11. Deb Rice -1 (49) 15

12. Doug Anweiler -1 (48) 14

12. Jack Macklin -1 (48) 14

14. Kevin Buckingham -1 (47) 12

15. Danny French -1 (45) 11

16. Ralph Anweiler -1 (44) 10

17. Lorna Shoaf -1 (43) 9

18. Sal Jauregui -1 (38) 8

19. Harvey Schwartz -2 (68) 7

20. Don Gerke -2 (64) 6

21. Joyce Schultz -2 (56) 5

22. Virginia Haugk -2 (54) 4

23. Scott McGill -2 (53) 3

24. Kenny Grim -2 (52) 2

24. Lori McGill -2 (52) 2

24. Mike Ellenberger -2 (52) 2