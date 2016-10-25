Pigskin Picks results, week 7
Tuesday, October 25, 2016
DECATUR, IN
Lenny Corral is this week's winner of Pigskin Picks missing zero games out of 10. The tiebreaker score was 45 points between Ohio State and Penn State and Tonja Anweiler earned second thanks to her being the closest to that out of the entries with one game wrong (48). In third place this week was Barbara Sheets who missed one as well and had a tiebreaker score of 54 points. Congratulations to the winners this week. Keep playing as the overall winner will receive three months subscription for free at the end of the season.
Week 7 results:
1. Lenny Corral -0 (47) 25 points
2. Tonha Anweiler -1 (48) 24
3. Barbara Sheets -1 (54) 23
4. Sean Maldoon -1 (55) 22
5. Sharon Grim -1 (58) 21
6. rep from Riverview Tap -1 (70) 20
7. Diana Macklin -1 (71) 19
8. rep from Kelley Auto -1 (0) 18
9. Tina from Innovative Conc. -2 (47) 17
10. Mike Jauregui -2 (48) 16
10. Lynn Ruble -2 (48) 16
10. Tim Anweiler -2 (48) 16
13. Dylan Malone, DDD sports -2 (55) 13
13. Wayne Chrisman -2 (55) 13
15. Jarred McGill -2 (56) 11
16. Kathryn McGill -2 (57) 10
17. Don Gerke -2 (58) 9
18. Nathan Harvey -2 (59) 8
18. Lori McGill -2 (59) 8
18. Mike Ellenberger -2 (59) 8
21. Gareth Harvey -2 (60) 5
21. Scott McGill -2 (60) 5
23. Jack Macklin -2 (61) 3
23. Virginia Haugk -2 (61) 3
25. Paul Buckingham -2 (62) 1
Cumulative results thru week 7:
1. Virginia Haugk 101
2. Don Gerke 94
3. Lenny Corral 91
4. Scott McGill 86
5. Doug Anweiler 76
6. Mike Jauregui 74
7. Barbara Sheets 66
8. Shawn Rice 64
9. Tonja Anweiler 63
10. Darlene Sheets 62
11. Sharon Grim 61
11. Tim Anweiler 61
13. Diana Macklin 57
14. Mike Ellenberger 53
15. Judy Imel 49
15. Sal Jaruregui 49
15. Nathan Harvey 49
18. Joyce Schultz 48
19. Sandra Anweiler 46
20. Paul Buckingham 45
21. Melanie Macke 43
22. Innovative Concepts 42
22. Jarred McGill 42
24. Molly Carll 38
24. Lynn Ruble 38
26. Scott Macklin 37
26. Greg Coyne 37
28. Shirley Huss 35
29. Kenny Grim 34
29. Max Eichenauer 34
29. Wayne Chrisman 34
32. Danny French 33
32. Steve Harvey 33
34. Kathryn McGill 31
34. Lori McGill 31
36. Harvey Schwartz 30
37. Michael McGill 28
37. Ralph Anweiler 28
39. Rich Fisher 24
40. Mark Schwartz 23
41. Sean Maldoon 22
42. Merlin Schwartz 21
43. Riverview Tap 20
44. Craig Krull, BHS vball 20
45. Dylan Malone, DDD 19
46. Kevin Buckingham 18
46. Kelley Auto 18
48. Maurice Schumm 17
48. Deb Rice 17
50. Caitlyn Fravel 16
50. Barton Akamine 16
50. Scott Freeman 16
50. Todd McGill 16
54. Alex McGill 15
54. Marty Ballard, BHS FB 15
56. Lorna Shoaf 14
56. Dale Manis, BHS AD 14
58. Lavern Schwartz 9
59. Kevin Schwartz 8
60. John Baker, BHS BB 5
60. Tom Hower 5
60. Bill Baumann 5
60. Gareth Harvey 5
60. Jack Macklin 5
66. Martin Simonson 3
67. Nate Beer 2
68. Ralph Anweiler 1
68. Sue Harruff 1
