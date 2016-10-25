Pigskin Picks results, week 7

Lenny Corral is this week's winner of Pigskin Picks missing zero games out of 10. The tiebreaker score was 45 points between Ohio State and Penn State and Tonja Anweiler earned second thanks to her being the closest to that out of the entries with one game wrong (48). In third place this week was Barbara Sheets who missed one as well and had a tiebreaker score of 54 points. Congratulations to the winners this week. Keep playing as the overall winner will receive three months subscription for free at the end of the season.

Week 7 results:

1. Lenny Corral -0 (47) 25 points

2. Tonha Anweiler -1 (48) 24

3. Barbara Sheets -1 (54) 23

4. Sean Maldoon -1 (55) 22

5. Sharon Grim -1 (58) 21

6. rep from Riverview Tap -1 (70) 20

7. Diana Macklin -1 (71) 19

8. rep from Kelley Auto -1 (0) 18

9. Tina from Innovative Conc. -2 (47) 17

10. Mike Jauregui -2 (48) 16

10. Lynn Ruble -2 (48) 16

10. Tim Anweiler -2 (48) 16

13. Dylan Malone, DDD sports -2 (55) 13

13. Wayne Chrisman -2 (55) 13

15. Jarred McGill -2 (56) 11

16. Kathryn McGill -2 (57) 10

17. Don Gerke -2 (58) 9

18. Nathan Harvey -2 (59) 8

18. Lori McGill -2 (59) 8

18. Mike Ellenberger -2 (59) 8

21. Gareth Harvey -2 (60) 5

21. Scott McGill -2 (60) 5

23. Jack Macklin -2 (61) 3

23. Virginia Haugk -2 (61) 3

25. Paul Buckingham -2 (62) 1

Cumulative results thru week 7:

1. Virginia Haugk 101

2. Don Gerke 94

3. Lenny Corral 91

4. Scott McGill 86

5. Doug Anweiler 76

6. Mike Jauregui 74

7. Barbara Sheets 66

8. Shawn Rice 64

9. Tonja Anweiler 63 10. Darlene Sheets 62

11. Sharon Grim 61 11. Tim Anweiler 61 13. Diana Macklin 57 14. Mike Ellenberger 53

15. Judy Imel 49 15. Sal Jaruregui 49 15. Nathan Harvey 49 18. Joyce Schultz 48

19. Sandra Anweiler 46

20. Paul Buckingham 45

21. Melanie Macke 43 22. Innovative Concepts 42

22. Jarred McGill 42 24. Molly Carll 38

24. Lynn Ruble 38

26. Scott Macklin 37

26. Greg Coyne 37

28. Shirley Huss 35

29. Kenny Grim 34

29. Max Eichenauer 34

29. Wayne Chrisman 34

32. Danny French 33 32. Steve Harvey 33 34. Kathryn McGill 31 34. Lori McGill 31

36. Harvey Schwartz 30

37. Michael McGill 28

37. Ralph Anweiler 28

39. Rich Fisher 24

40. Mark Schwartz 23

41. Sean Maldoon 22

42. Merlin Schwartz 21

43. Riverview Tap 20

44. Craig Krull, BHS vball 20

45. Dylan Malone, DDD 19 46. Kevin Buckingham 18

46. Kelley Auto 18

48. Maurice Schumm 17

48. Deb Rice 17

50. Caitlyn Fravel 16

50. Barton Akamine 16

50. Scott Freeman 16

50. Todd McGill 16

54. Alex McGill 15

54. Marty Ballard, BHS FB 15

56. Lorna Shoaf 14

56. Dale Manis, BHS AD 14

58. Lavern Schwartz 9

59. Kevin Schwartz 8

60. John Baker, BHS BB 5

60. Tom Hower 5

60. Bill Baumann 5

60. Gareth Harvey 5

60. Jack Macklin 5

66. Martin Simonson 3

67. Nate Beer 2

68. Ralph Anweiler 1

68. Sue Harruff 1