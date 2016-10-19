Pigskin Picks results, week 6
Wednesday, October 19, 2016
DECATUR, IN
Teddy from Innovative Concepts produced this week's top bracket for Pigskin Picks with a flawless 10-game list of winners. The top community winners were Tim Anweiler who missed one and was closest to the tiebreaker score of 53 points in the combined effort of Ohio State and Wisconsin. Second place was Mark Schwartz who missed one as well with a tiebreak score of 69 points. Earning third place this week was Sandra Anweiler who missed two games and had a tiebreak score of exactly 53 points. Congrats to the winners this week. The cumulative leaders are listed after this week's numbers at the bottom.
1. Teddy from Inno. Con. -0 (42) 25
2. Tim Anweiler -1 (45) 24
3. Mark Schwartz -1 (69) 23
4. Sandra Anweiler -2 (53*) 22
5. Barbara Sheets -2 (54) 21
6. Scott McGill -2 (51) 20
6. Wayne Chrisman -2 (55) 20
8. Mike Ellenberger -2 (46) 18
9. Mike Jauregui -2 (45) 17
9. Danny French -2 (45) 17
11. Marty Ballard, BHS FB-2 (44) 15
12. Judy Imel -2 (42) 14
13. Richard Fisher -2 (40) 13
14. Shawn Rice -2 (76) 12
15. Lynn Ruble -3 (52) 11
15. Tonja Anweiler -3 (52) 11
17. Melanie Macke -3 (51) 9
17. Steve Harvey -3 (51) 9
17. Sal Jauregui -3 (51) 9
17. Darlene Sheets -3 (51) 9
21. John Baker, BHS bball -3 (50) 5
21. Nathan Harvey -3 (50) 5
21. Joyce Schultz -3 (56) 5
24. Molly Carll -3 (49) 2
25. Ralph Anweiler -3 (58) 1
Cumulative results thru week 6:
1. Virginia Haugk 98
2. Don Gerke 85
3. Scott McGill 81
4. Doug Anweiler 76
5. Lenny Corral 66
6. Shawn Rice 64
7. Darlene Sheets 62
8. Mike Jauregui 58
9. Judy Imel 49
9. Sal Jaruregui 49
11. Joyce Schultz 48
12. Sandra Anweiler 46
13. Tim Anweiler 45
13. Mike Ellenberger 45
15. Paul Buckingham 44
16. Barbara Sheets 43
16. Melanie Macke 43
18. Nathan Harvey 41
19. Sharon Grim 40
20. Tonja Anweiler 39
21. Diana Macklin 38
21. Molly Carll 38
23. Scott Macklin 37
23. Greg Coyne 37
25. Shirley Huss 35
26. Kenny Grim 34
26. Max Eichenauer 34
28. Danny French 33
28. Steve Harvey 33
30. Jarred McGill 31
31. Harvey Schwartz 30
32. Michael McGill 28
32. Ralph Anweiler 28
34. Innovative Concepts 25
35. Rich Fisher 24
36. Mark Schwartz 23
36. Lori McGill 23
38. Lynn Ruble 22
39. Wayne Chrisman 21
39. Kathryn McGill 21
39. Merlin Schwartz 21
42. Craig Krull, BHS vball 20
43. Kevin Buckingham 18
44. Maurice Schumm 17
44. Deb Rice 17
46. Caitlyn Fravel 16
46. Barton Akamine 16
46. Scott Freeman 16
46. Todd McGill 16
50. Alex McGill 15
50. Marty Ballard, BHS FB 15
51. Lorna Shoaf 14
51. Dale Manis, BHS AD 14
53. Lavern Schwartz 9
54. Kevin Schwartz 8
55. Dylan Malone, DDD 6
56. John Baker, BHS BB 5
56. Tom Hower 5
56. Bill Baumann 5
59. Martin Simonson 3
60. Jack Macklin 2
60. Nate Beer 2
62. Ralph Anweiler 1
62. Sue Harruff 1
