Pigskin Picks results, week 6

Teddy from Innovative Concepts produced this week's top bracket for Pigskin Picks with a flawless 10-game list of winners. The top community winners were Tim Anweiler who missed one and was closest to the tiebreaker score of 53 points in the combined effort of Ohio State and Wisconsin. Second place was Mark Schwartz who missed one as well with a tiebreak score of 69 points. Earning third place this week was Sandra Anweiler who missed two games and had a tiebreak score of exactly 53 points. Congrats to the winners this week. The cumulative leaders are listed after this week's numbers at the bottom.

1. Teddy from Inno. Con. -0 (42) 25

2. Tim Anweiler -1 (45) 24

3. Mark Schwartz -1 (69) 23

4. Sandra Anweiler -2 (53*) 22

5. Barbara Sheets -2 (54) 21

6. Scott McGill -2 (51) 20

6. Wayne Chrisman -2 (55) 20

8. Mike Ellenberger -2 (46) 18

9. Mike Jauregui -2 (45) 17

9. Danny French -2 (45) 17

11. Marty Ballard, BHS FB-2 (44) 15

12. Judy Imel -2 (42) 14

13. Richard Fisher -2 (40) 13

14. Shawn Rice -2 (76) 12

15. Lynn Ruble -3 (52) 11

15. Tonja Anweiler -3 (52) 11

17. Melanie Macke -3 (51) 9

17. Steve Harvey -3 (51) 9

17. Sal Jauregui -3 (51) 9

17. Darlene Sheets -3 (51) 9

21. John Baker, BHS bball -3 (50) 5

21. Nathan Harvey -3 (50) 5

21. Joyce Schultz -3 (56) 5

24. Molly Carll -3 (49) 2

25. Ralph Anweiler -3 (58) 1

Cumulative results thru week 6:

1. Virginia Haugk 98

2. Don Gerke 85

3. Scott McGill 81

4. Doug Anweiler 76

5. Lenny Corral 66

6. Shawn Rice 64 7. Darlene Sheets 62

8. Mike Jauregui 58

9. Judy Imel 49 9. Sal Jaruregui 49 11. Joyce Schultz 48

12. Sandra Anweiler 46

13. Tim Anweiler 45 13. Mike Ellenberger 45

15. Paul Buckingham 44

16. Barbara Sheets 43

16. Melanie Macke 43 18. Nathan Harvey 41

19. Sharon Grim 40

20. Tonja Anweiler 39

21. Diana Macklin 38

21. Molly Carll 38

23. Scott Macklin 37

23. Greg Coyne 37

25. Shirley Huss 35

26. Kenny Grim 34

26. Max Eichenauer 34

28. Danny French 33 28. Steve Harvey 33

30. Jarred McGill 31

31. Harvey Schwartz 30

32. Michael McGill 28

32. Ralph Anweiler 28

34. Innovative Concepts 25

35. Rich Fisher 24

36. Mark Schwartz 23

36. Lori McGill 23

38. Lynn Ruble 22

39. Wayne Chrisman 21

39. Kathryn McGill 21

39. Merlin Schwartz 21

42. Craig Krull, BHS vball 20

43. Kevin Buckingham 18

44. Maurice Schumm 17

44. Deb Rice 17

46. Caitlyn Fravel 16

46. Barton Akamine 16

46. Scott Freeman 16

46. Todd McGill 16

50. Alex McGill 15

50. Marty Ballard, BHS FB 15

51. Lorna Shoaf 14

51. Dale Manis, BHS AD 14

53. Lavern Schwartz 9

54. Kevin Schwartz 8

55. Dylan Malone, DDD 6

56. John Baker, BHS BB 5

56. Tom Hower 5

56. Bill Baumann 5

59. Martin Simonson 3

60. Jack Macklin 2

60. Nate Beer 2

62. Ralph Anweiler 1

62. Sue Harruff 1