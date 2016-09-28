Pigskin Picks results, week 3
Wednesday, September 28, 2016
DECATUR, IN
Lenny Corral missed three games this week in Pigskin Picks...but so did everyone else. A crazy week of college football as well as some NFL shake-ups made for a red-pen fest on entries this week with Lenny earning first place overall. The tie-breaker score between Florida and Tennessee was 66 points. Added this week are Bellmont coaches and advertisers. At the end of the season, the overall winner in the general public wins a three-month subscription to the DDD, while the top advertiser will win a full page color ad. Taking second place this week was Rich Fisher (-4, 60), while Virginia Haugk was third (-4, 51).
Week 3 results
1. Lenny Corral -3 (54) 25 points
2. Rich Fisher -4 (60) 24
3. Virginia Haugk -4 (51) 23
3. Darlene Sheets -4 (51) 23
5. Merlin Schwartz -4 (49) 21
6. Craig Krull, BHS vball -4 (47) 20
6.. Renea from Innovative Concepts -4 (47) 20
8. Kevin Buckingham -4 (46) 18
9. Deb Rice -4 (45) 17
10. Barton Akamine -4 (0) 16
11. Scott Macklin -5 (59) 15
12. Dale Manis, BHS AD -5 (58) 14
13. Don Gerke -5 (57) 13
14. Shawn Rice -5 (76) 12
15. Lynn Ruble -5 (54) 11
15. Barbara Sheets -5 (54) 11
15. Ralph Anweiler -5 (54) 11
18. Paul Buckingham -5 (52) 8
19. Alex McGill -5 (49) 7
20. Dylan Malone, DDD Sports -5 (47) 6
20. Mike Jauregui -5 (47) 6
22. Tonja Anweiler -5 (46) 4
22. Max Eichenauer -5 (46) 4
24. Lavern Schwartz -5 (45) 2
24. Jack Macklin -5 (45) 2
MISSING THE POINT CUT:
John Baker, BHS b-ball -5 (44)
Marty Ballard, BHS FB -6 (54)
Joel from Decatur Package Liquor -6 (53)
Travis from Riverview Tap -8 (76)
Through week 3
1. Virginia Haugk 53
2. Scott McGill 44
3. Doug Anweiler 41
4. Don Gerke 40
5. Paul Buckingham 38
6. Darlene Sheets 33
7. Jarred McGill 31
8. Shawn Rice 29
9. Ralph Anweiler 27
9. Mike Jauregui 27
11. Tonja Anweiler 26
12. Nathan Harvey 25
12. Lenny Corral 25
14. Rich Fisher 24
14. Kenny Grim 24
16. Molly Carll 23
17. Barbara Sheets 22
17. Sharon Grim 22
19. Sandra Anweiler 21
19. Merlin Schwartz 21
21. Craig Krull, BHS vball 20
21. Melanie Macke 20
21. Judy Imel 20
21. Diana Macklin 20
25. Harvey Schwartz 19
25. Sal Jaruregui 19
27. Shirley Huss 18
27. Lori McGill 18
28. Kevin Buckingham 18
30. Deb Rice 17
30. Joyce Schultz 17
32. Barton Akamine 16
32. Scott Freeman 16
32. Todd McGill 16
35. Scott Macklin 15
36. Dale Manis, BHS AD 14
36. Steve Harvey 14
36. Tim Anweiler 14
39. Max Eichenauer 13
40. Lynn Ruble 11
41. Sal Jauregui 9
41. Lavern Schwartz 9
43. Alex McGill 7
43. Maurice Schumm 7
45. Dylan Malone, DDD 6
46. Tom Hower 5
47. Jack Macklin 2
47. Kathryn McGill 2
49. Ralph Anweiler 1
