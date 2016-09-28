Pigskin Picks results, week 3

Lenny Corral missed three games this week in Pigskin Picks...but so did everyone else. A crazy week of college football as well as some NFL shake-ups made for a red-pen fest on entries this week with Lenny earning first place overall. The tie-breaker score between Florida and Tennessee was 66 points. Added this week are Bellmont coaches and advertisers. At the end of the season, the overall winner in the general public wins a three-month subscription to the DDD, while the top advertiser will win a full page color ad. Taking second place this week was Rich Fisher (-4, 60), while Virginia Haugk was third (-4, 51).

Week 3 results

1. Lenny Corral -3 (54) 25 points

2. Rich Fisher -4 (60) 24

3. Virginia Haugk -4 (51) 23

3. Darlene Sheets -4 (51) 23

5. Merlin Schwartz -4 (49) 21

6. Craig Krull, BHS vball -4 (47) 20

6.. Renea from Innovative Concepts -4 (47) 20

8. Kevin Buckingham -4 (46) 18

9. Deb Rice -4 (45) 17

10. Barton Akamine -4 (0) 16

11. Scott Macklin -5 (59) 15

12. Dale Manis, BHS AD -5 (58) 14

13. Don Gerke -5 (57) 13

14. Shawn Rice -5 (76) 12

15. Lynn Ruble -5 (54) 11

15. Barbara Sheets -5 (54) 11

15. Ralph Anweiler -5 (54) 11

18. Paul Buckingham -5 (52) 8

19. Alex McGill -5 (49) 7

20. Dylan Malone, DDD Sports -5 (47) 6

20. Mike Jauregui -5 (47) 6

22. Tonja Anweiler -5 (46) 4

22. Max Eichenauer -5 (46) 4

24. Lavern Schwartz -5 (45) 2

24. Jack Macklin -5 (45) 2

MISSING THE POINT CUT:

John Baker, BHS b-ball -5 (44)

Marty Ballard, BHS FB -6 (54)

Joel from Decatur Package Liquor -6 (53)

Travis from Riverview Tap -8 (76)

Through week 3

1. Virginia Haugk 53

2. Scott McGill 44

3. Doug Anweiler 41

4. Don Gerke 40

5. Paul Buckingham 38

6. Darlene Sheets 33

7. Jarred McGill 31

8. Shawn Rice 29

9. Ralph Anweiler 27

9. Mike Jauregui 27

11. Tonja Anweiler 26

12. Nathan Harvey 25

12. Lenny Corral 25

14. Rich Fisher 24

14. Kenny Grim 24

16. Molly Carll 23

17. Barbara Sheets 22

17. Sharon Grim 22

19. Sandra Anweiler 21

19. Merlin Schwartz 21

21. Craig Krull, BHS vball 20

21. Melanie Macke 20

21. Judy Imel 20

21. Diana Macklin 20

25. Harvey Schwartz 19

25. Sal Jaruregui 19

27. Shirley Huss 18

27. Lori McGill 18

28. Kevin Buckingham 18

30. Deb Rice 17

30. Joyce Schultz 17

32. Barton Akamine 16

32. Scott Freeman 16

32. Todd McGill 16

35. Scott Macklin 15

36. Dale Manis, BHS AD 14

36. Steve Harvey 14

36. Tim Anweiler 14

39. Max Eichenauer 13

40. Lynn Ruble 11

41. Sal Jauregui 9

41. Lavern Schwartz 9

43. Alex McGill 7

43. Maurice Schumm 7

45. Dylan Malone, DDD 6

46. Tom Hower 5

47. Jack Macklin 2

47. Kathryn McGill 2

49. Ralph Anweiler 1