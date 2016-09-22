Pigskin Picks results, week 2

Nathan Harvey is the winner of Pigskin Picks week two missing only two games. Kenny Grim earned second place missing three games but guessing the tiebreak score of 47, the total of the Ohio/Tennessee game's final. Doug Anweiler earned third place missing three games with a tiebreak score of 52 points. Below the totals for this week are the cumulative scores with the winner at the end of the season getting a three-month subscription to the DDD. \

Week two results:

1. Nathan Harvey -2 (58) 25

2. Kenny Grim -3 (47*) 24

3. Doug Anweiler -3 (52) 23

4. Sharon Grim -3 (41) 22

5. Jarred McGill -3 (57) 21

6. Diana Macklin -3 (38) 20

7. Scott McGill -3 (61) 19

8. Shirley Huss -3 (64) 18

9. Shawn Rice -3 (73) 17

10. Ralph Anweiler -4 (48) 16

10. Judy Imel -4 (46) 16

12. Melanie Macke -4 (49) 14

12. Paul Buckingham -4 (45) 14

12. Tim Anweiler -4 (45) 14

12. Tonja Anweiler -4 (49) 14

16. Darlene Sheets -4 (51) 10

17. Sal Jauregui -4 (41) 9

18. Barbara Sheets -4 (54) 8

19. Lavern Schwartz -4 (55) 7

20. Virginia Haugk -4 (56) 6

21. Don Gerke -4 (57) 5

22. Todd McGill -4 (58) 4

22. Lori McGill -4 (58) 4

22. Scott Freeman -4 (58) 4

22. Harvey Schwartz -4 (58) 4

Through week 2

1. Scott McGill 44

2. Doug Anweiler 41

3. Jarred McGill 31

4. Paul Buckingham 30

4. Virginia Haugk 30

6. Don Gerke 27

7. Nathan Harvey 25

8. Kenny Grim 24

9. Molly Carll 23

10. Tonja Anweiler 22

10. Sharon Grim 22

12. Mike Jauregui 21

12. Sandra Anweiler 21

14. Melanie Macke 20

14. Judy Imel 20

14. Diana Macklin 20

17. Harvey Schwartz 19

17. Sal Jaruregui 19

20. Shirley Huss 18

20. Lori McGill 18

22. Joyce Schultz 17

22. Shawn Rice 17

24. Ralph Anweiler 16

24. Scott Freeman 16

24. Todd McGill 16

27. Steve Harvey 14

27. Tim Anweiler 14

29. Barbara Sheets 11

30. Darlene Sheets 10

31. Sal Jauregui 9

31. Max Eichenauer 9

33. Maurice Schumm 7

33. Lavern Schwartz 7

35. Tom Hower 5

36. Kathryn McGill 2

37. Ralph Anweiler 1