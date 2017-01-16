Pigskin Picks results, week 18

Despite having just four games to choose from, only three players were perfect this week for the DDD's Pigskin Picks contest. All three will receive prizes for their efforts, but the top 25 get points towards the overall prize, a three-month subscription free from the Democrat. Don Gerke was the top prize winner as he was closest to the tiebreaker score between the Packers and the Cowboys (64 points), while Tonja Anweiler was second place with a tiebreak score of 48 points. Joyce Schultz earned third place but did not fill in her tiebreak score. The overall results are listed below.

1. Don Gerke -0 (65) 25 points

2. Tonja Anweiler -0 (48) 24

3. Joyce Schultz -0 (0) 23

4. Diana Macklin -1 (57) 22

4. Tim Anweiler -1 (57) 22

6. Mike Ellenberger -1 (52) 20

6. Paul Buckingham -1 (52) 20

8. Wayne Chrisman -1 (51) 18

8. Sue Harruff -1 (51) 18

10. Greg Coyne -1 (49) 16

10. Lynn Ruble -1 (49) 16

10. Molly Carll -1 (49) 16

13. Kevin Buckingham-1 (48) 13

14. Sandra Anweiler -1 (44) 12

15. Carl Ellenberger -1 (43) 11

16. Shirley Huss -1 (35) 10

17. Eleanor Harvey -2 (63) 9

17. Gary Harvey -2 (63) 9

19. Doug Anweiler -2 (58) 7

20. Deb Rice -2 (56) 6

20. Shawn Rice -2 (56) 6

20. Merlin Schwartz -2 (72) 6

23. Barbara Sheets -2 (54) 3

24. Max Eichenauer -2 (52) 2

24. Mike Jauregui -2 (52) 2

Cumulative stats thru week 15: 1. Scott McGill 177 2. Mike Ellenberger 171 3. Don Gerke 168 4. Mike Jauregui 153 5. Greg Coyne 148 6. Doug Anweiler 145 7. Molly Carll 143 8. Paul Buckingham 142 8. Virginia Haugk 142 10. Max Eichenauer 119 11. Melanie Macke 114 12. Barbara Sheets 113 13. Tonja Anweiler 108 14. Sue Harruff 104 15. Darlene Sheets 101 16. Joyce Schultz 100 16. Shawn Rice 100 18. Ralph Anweiler 98 19. Lori McGill 95 20. Sal Jaruregui 94 20. Carl Ellenberger 94 22. Shirley Huss 92 23. Lenny Corral 91 24. Judy Imel 90 25. Kevin Buckingham 88 26. Danny French 87 27. Jack Macklin 86 28. Lynn Ruble 83 29. Steve Harvey 81 30. Marty Ballard, BHS FB 78 31. Kathryn McGill 73 32. Jarred McGill 72 32. Sandra Anweiler 72 34. Kenny Grim 71 35. Deb Rice 70 36. Sharon Grim 69 37. Tim Anweiler 66 38. Michael McGill 64 38. Nathan Harvey 64 38. Vernon Clark 64 41. Alex McGill 61 42. Rich Fisher 57 43. Todd McGill 52 44. Maurice Schumm 51 45. Eleanor Harvey 50 46. Riverview Tap 49 46. Innovative Concepts 49 48. Diana Macklin 38

49. Harvey Schwartz 37 49. Wayne Chrisman 37 49. Scott Macklin 3749. Harvey Schwartz 37 52. Craig Krull, BHS vball 36 53. Merlin Schwartz 31 54. John Schwartz 25 55. Mark Schwartz 23 55. Lorna Shoaf 23 57. Thomas Schwartz 21 57. Michael Schwartz 21 57. Dale Manis, BHS AD 21 60. Gary Harvey 20 60. Bill Baumann 20 62. Decatur Package Liquor 18 63. Caitlyn Fravel 16

63. Barton Akamine 16

63. Scott Freeman 16

63. Sean Muldoon 16

67. Alexis Harvey 14

68. Lavern Schwartz 9

69. Kevin Schwartz 8

70. Dylan Malone, DDD 6

71. John Baker, BHS BB 5

72. Tom Hower 5

73. Martin Simonson 3

74. Nate Beer 2

Cumulative stats thru week 18:

1. Mike Ellenberger 211

2. Don Gerke 193

3. Scott McGill 177

4. Greg Coyne 164

5. Paul Buckingham 162

6. Molly Carll 159

7. Mike Jauregui 155

8. Doug Anweiler 152

9. Virginia Haugk 142

10. Tonja Anweiler 132

11. Joyce Schultz 123

12. Sue Harruff 122

13. Max Eichenauer 121

14. Barbara Sheets 116

15. Melanie Macke 114

16. Shawn Rice 106

17. Carl Ellenberger 105

18. Shirley Huss 102

19. Darlene Sheets 101

20. Kevin Buckingham 101

21. Lynn Ruble 99

22. Ralph Anweiler 98

23. Lori McGill 95

24. Sal Jaruregui 94

25. Lenny Corral 91

26. Judy Imel 90

27. Tim Anweiler 88

28. Danny French 87

29. Jack Macklin 86

30. Sandra Anweiler 84

31. Steve Harvey 81

32. Marty Ballard, BHS FB 78

33. Deb Rice 76

34. Kathryn McGill 73

35. Jarred McGill 72

36. Kenny Grim 71

37. Sharon Grim 69

38. Michael McGill 64

38. Nathan Harvey 64

38. Vernon Clark 64

41. Alex McGill 61

42. Diana Macklin 60

43. Eleanor Harvey 59

44. Rich Fisher 57

45. Wayne Chrisman 55

46. Todd McGill 52

47. Maurice Schumm 51

48. Riverview Tap 49

48. Innovative Concepts 49

50. Scott Macklin 37

50. Harvey Schwartz 37

50. Merlin Schwartz 37

53. Craig Krull, BHS vball 36

54. John Schwartz 25

55. Mark Schwartz 23

55. Lorna Shoaf 23

57. Thomas Schwartz 21

57. Michael Schwartz 21

57. Dale Manis, BHS AD 21

60. Gary Harvey 20

60. Bill Baumann 20

62. Decatur Package Liquor 18

63. Caitlyn Fravel 16

63. Barton Akamine 16

63. Scott Freeman 16

63. Sean Muldoon 16

67. Alexis Harvey 14

68. Gary Harvey 9

68. Lavern Schwartz 9

70. Kevin Schwartz 8

71. Dylan Malone, DDD 6

72. John Baker, BHS BB 5

72. Tom Hower 5

74. Martin Simonson 3

75. Nate Beer 2

76. Ralph Anweiler 1

