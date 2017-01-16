Pigskin Picks results, week 18
Monday, January 16, 2017
DECATUR, IN
Despite having just four games to choose from, only three players were perfect this week for the DDD's Pigskin Picks contest. All three will receive prizes for their efforts, but the top 25 get points towards the overall prize, a three-month subscription free from the Democrat. Don Gerke was the top prize winner as he was closest to the tiebreaker score between the Packers and the Cowboys (64 points), while Tonja Anweiler was second place with a tiebreak score of 48 points. Joyce Schultz earned third place but did not fill in her tiebreak score. The overall results are listed below.
1. Don Gerke -0 (65) 25 points
2. Tonja Anweiler -0 (48) 24
3. Joyce Schultz -0 (0) 23
4. Diana Macklin -1 (57) 22
4. Tim Anweiler -1 (57) 22
6. Mike Ellenberger -1 (52) 20
6. Paul Buckingham -1 (52) 20
8. Wayne Chrisman -1 (51) 18
8. Sue Harruff -1 (51) 18
10. Greg Coyne -1 (49) 16
10. Lynn Ruble -1 (49) 16
10. Molly Carll -1 (49) 16
13. Kevin Buckingham-1 (48) 13
14. Sandra Anweiler -1 (44) 12
15. Carl Ellenberger -1 (43) 11
16. Shirley Huss -1 (35) 10
17. Eleanor Harvey -2 (63) 9
17. Gary Harvey -2 (63) 9
19. Doug Anweiler -2 (58) 7
20. Deb Rice -2 (56) 6
20. Shawn Rice -2 (56) 6
20. Merlin Schwartz -2 (72) 6
23. Barbara Sheets -2 (54) 3
24. Max Eichenauer -2 (52) 2
24. Mike Jauregui -2 (52) 2
Cumulative stats thru week 15:
1. Scott McGill 177
2. Mike Ellenberger 171
3. Don Gerke 168
4. Mike Jauregui 153
5. Greg Coyne 148
6. Doug Anweiler 145
7. Molly Carll 143
8. Paul Buckingham 142
8. Virginia Haugk 142
10. Max Eichenauer 119
11. Melanie Macke 114
12. Barbara Sheets 113
13. Tonja Anweiler 108
14. Sue Harruff 104
15. Darlene Sheets 101
16. Joyce Schultz 100
16. Shawn Rice 100
18. Ralph Anweiler 98
19. Lori McGill 95
20. Sal Jaruregui 94
20. Carl Ellenberger 94
22. Shirley Huss 92
23. Lenny Corral 91
24. Judy Imel 90
25. Kevin Buckingham 88
26. Danny French 87
27. Jack Macklin 86
28. Lynn Ruble 83
29. Steve Harvey 81
30. Marty Ballard, BHS FB 78
31. Kathryn McGill 73
32. Jarred McGill 72
32. Sandra Anweiler 72
34. Kenny Grim 71
35. Deb Rice 70
36. Sharon Grim 69
37. Tim Anweiler 66
38. Michael McGill 64
38. Nathan Harvey 64
38. Vernon Clark 64
41. Alex McGill 61
42. Rich Fisher 57
43. Todd McGill 52
44. Maurice Schumm 51
45. Eleanor Harvey 50
46. Riverview Tap 49
46. Innovative Concepts 49
48. Diana Macklin 38
49. Scott Macklin 37
49. Harvey Schwartz 37
49. Wayne Chrisman 37
52. Craig Krull, BHS vball 36
53. Merlin Schwartz 31
54. John Schwartz 25
55. Mark Schwartz 23
55. Lorna Shoaf 23
57. Thomas Schwartz 21
57. Michael Schwartz 21
57. Dale Manis, BHS AD 21
60. Gary Harvey 20
60. Bill Baumann 20
62. Decatur Package Liquor 18
Cumulative stats thru week 18:
1. Mike Ellenberger 211
2. Don Gerke 193
3. Scott McGill 177
4. Greg Coyne 164
5. Paul Buckingham 162
6. Molly Carll 159
7. Mike Jauregui 155
8. Doug Anweiler 152
9. Virginia Haugk 142
10. Tonja Anweiler 132
11. Joyce Schultz 123
12. Sue Harruff 122
13. Max Eichenauer 121
14. Barbara Sheets 116
15. Melanie Macke 114
16. Shawn Rice 106
17. Carl Ellenberger 105
18. Shirley Huss 102
19. Darlene Sheets 101
20. Kevin Buckingham 101
21. Lynn Ruble 99
22. Ralph Anweiler 98
23. Lori McGill 95
24. Sal Jaruregui 94
25. Lenny Corral 91
26. Judy Imel 90
27. Tim Anweiler 88
28. Danny French 87
29. Jack Macklin 86
30. Sandra Anweiler 84
31. Steve Harvey 81
32. Marty Ballard, BHS FB 78
33. Deb Rice 76
34. Kathryn McGill 73
35. Jarred McGill 72
36. Kenny Grim 71
37. Sharon Grim 69
38. Michael McGill 64
38. Nathan Harvey 64
38. Vernon Clark 64
41. Alex McGill 61
42. Diana Macklin 60
43. Eleanor Harvey 59
44. Rich Fisher 57
45. Wayne Chrisman 55
46. Todd McGill 52
47. Maurice Schumm 51
48. Riverview Tap 49
48. Innovative Concepts 49
50. Scott Macklin 37
