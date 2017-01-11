Pigskin Picks results, week 17

After taking the holiday week off, Pigskin Picks overall results returns for the NFL Playoffs! Week 17 featured Paul Buckingham as the only entry with only one game wrong. The tiebreak score was between the Saints and the Falcons, a high-scoring affair, with a total score of 70 points. Taking second place this week was Carl Ellenberger who missed two games and was closest to the tiebreak score with a 65. Thirk place was Virginia Haugk who makes a return to the top three with two wrong and a score of 60 points.

1. Paul Buckingham -1 (52) 25 points

2. Carl Ellenberger -2 (65) 24

3. Virginia Haugk -2 (60) 23

4. Greg Coyne -2 (53) 22

5. Thomas Schwartz -2 (35) 21

6. Eleanor Harvey -3 (63) 20

6. Gary Harvey -3 (63) 20

6. Deb Rice -3 (63) 20

9. Don Gerke -3 (60) 17

10. Tonja Anweiler -3 (58) 16

11. Rich Fisher -3 (56) 15

11. Joyce Schultz -3 (56) 15

11. Bill Baumann -3 (56) 15

14. Sandra Anweiler -3 (55) 12

15. Scott McGill -3 (53) 11

16. Jack Macklin -3 (51) 10

17. Melanie Macke -3 (49) 9

18. Molly Carll -3 (47) 8

19. Shawn Rice -3 (103) 7

20. Jonathan Schwartz -3 (31) 6

21. Wayne Chrisman -3 (0) 5