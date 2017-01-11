Pigskin Picks results, week 17
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
DECATUR, IN
After taking the holiday week off, Pigskin Picks overall results returns for the NFL Playoffs! Week 17 featured Paul Buckingham as the only entry with only one game wrong. The tiebreak score was between the Saints and the Falcons, a high-scoring affair, with a total score of 70 points. Taking second place this week was Carl Ellenberger who missed two games and was closest to the tiebreak score with a 65. Thirk place was Virginia Haugk who makes a return to the top three with two wrong and a score of 60 points.
1. Paul Buckingham -1 (52) 25 points
2. Carl Ellenberger -2 (65) 24
3. Virginia Haugk -2 (60) 23
4. Greg Coyne -2 (53) 22
5. Thomas Schwartz -2 (35) 21
6. Eleanor Harvey -3 (63) 20
6. Gary Harvey -3 (63) 20
6. Deb Rice -3 (63) 20
9. Don Gerke -3 (60) 17
10. Tonja Anweiler -3 (58) 16
11. Rich Fisher -3 (56) 15
11. Joyce Schultz -3 (56) 15
11. Bill Baumann -3 (56) 15
14. Sandra Anweiler -3 (55) 12
15. Scott McGill -3 (53) 11
16. Jack Macklin -3 (51) 10
17. Melanie Macke -3 (49) 9
18. Molly Carll -3 (47) 8
19. Shawn Rice -3 (103) 7
20. Jonathan Schwartz -3 (31) 6
21. Wayne Chrisman -3 (0) 5
Cumulative stats thru week 15:
1. Scott McGill 177
2. Mike Ellenberger 171
3. Don Gerke 168
4. Mike Jauregui 153
5. Greg Coyne 148
6. Doug Anweiler 145
7. Molly Carll 143
8. Paul Buckingham 142
8. Virginia Haugk 142
10. Max Eichenauer 119
11. Melanie Macke 114
12. Barbara Sheets 113
13. Tonja Anweiler 108
14. Sue Harruff 104
15. Darlene Sheets 101
16. Joyce Schultz 100
16. Shawn Rice 100
18. Ralph Anweiler 98
19. Lori McGill 95
20. Sal Jaruregui 94
20. Carl Ellenberger 94
22. Shirley Huss 92
23. Lenny Corral 91
24. Judy Imel 90
25. Kevin Buckingham 88
26. Danny French 87
27. Jack Macklin 86
28. Lynn Ruble 83
29. Steve Harvey 81
30. Marty Ballard, BHS FB 78
31. Kathryn McGill 73
32. Jarred McGill 72
32. Sandra Anweiler 72
34. Kenny Grim 71
35. Deb Rice 70
36. Sharon Grim 69
37. Tim Anweiler 66
38. Michael McGill 64
38. Nathan Harvey 64
38. Vernon Clark 64
41. Alex McGill 61
42. Rich Fisher 57
43. Todd McGill 52
44. Maurice Schumm 51
45. Eleanor Harvey 50
46. Riverview Tap 49
46. Innovative Concepts 49
48. Diana Macklin 38
49. Scott Macklin 37
49. Harvey Schwartz 37
49. Wayne Chrisman 37
52. Craig Krull, BHS vball 36
53. Merlin Schwartz 31
54. John Schwartz 25
55. Mark Schwartz 23
55. Lorna Shoaf 23
57. Thomas Schwartz 21
57. Michael Schwartz 21
57. Dale Manis, BHS AD 21
60. Gary Harvey 20
60. Bill Baumann 20
62. Decatur Package Liquor 18
63. Caitlyn Fravel 16
63. Barton Akamine 16
63. Scott Freeman 16
63. Sean Muldoon 16
67. Alexis Harvey 14
68. Lavern Schwartz 9
69. Kevin Schwartz 8
70. Dylan Malone, DDD 6
71. John Baker, BHS BB 5
72. Tom Hower 5
73. Martin Simonson 3
74. Nate Beer 2
75. Ralph Anweiler 1
