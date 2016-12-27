Pigskin Picks results, week 15

It was another tough week of Pigskin Picks as the top winners all missed three games! Jack Macklin is this week's winner getting the closest to the tiebreak score of 58 points between the Colts and the Raiders. Sue Harruff earned second place and through a random draw, Mike Ellenberger was third place. Full results of this week and the entire season are listed below.

Week 15 results:

1. Jack Macklin -3 (54) 25 points

2. Sue Harruff -3 (53) 24

2. Mike Ellenberger -3 (53) 24

4. Carl Ellenberger -3 (43) 22

5. Judy Imel -3(42) 21

6. Shirley Huss -3 (37) 20

7. John Schwartz -3 (34) 19

8. Deb Rice -4 (63) 18

9. Eleanor Harvey -4 (61) 17

10. Paul Buckingham -4 (52) 16

11. Steve Harvey -4 (51) 15

12. Greg Coyne -4 (49) 14

13. Kevin Buckingham -4 (45) 13

13. Lynn Ruble -4 (45) 13

15. Maurice Schumm -4 (44) 11

15. Mike Jauregui -4 (44) 11

17. Joyce Schultz -5 (56) 9

18. Barbara Sheets -5 (54) 8

19. Darlene Sheets -5 (51) 7

19. Tonja Anweiler -5 (51) 7

19. Kathryn McGill -5 (51) 7

19. Melanie Macke -5 (51) 7

23. Molly Carll -5 (38) 3

24. Wayne Chrisman -5 (33) 2

Cumulative stats thru week 15:

1. Mike Ellenberger 171

2. Scott McGill 166

3. Mike Jauregui 153

4. Don Gerke 151