Pigskin Picks results, week 15
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
DECATUR, IN
It was another tough week of Pigskin Picks as the top winners all missed three games! Jack Macklin is this week's winner getting the closest to the tiebreak score of 58 points between the Colts and the Raiders. Sue Harruff earned second place and through a random draw, Mike Ellenberger was third place. Full results of this week and the entire season are listed below.
Week 15 results:
1. Jack Macklin -3 (54) 25 points
2. Sue Harruff -3 (53) 24
2. Mike Ellenberger -3 (53) 24
4. Carl Ellenberger -3 (43) 22
5. Judy Imel -3(42) 21
6. Shirley Huss -3 (37) 20
7. John Schwartz -3 (34) 19
8. Deb Rice -4 (63) 18
9. Eleanor Harvey -4 (61) 17
10. Paul Buckingham -4 (52) 16
11. Steve Harvey -4 (51) 15
12. Greg Coyne -4 (49) 14
13. Kevin Buckingham -4 (45) 13
13. Lynn Ruble -4 (45) 13
15. Maurice Schumm -4 (44) 11
15. Mike Jauregui -4 (44) 11
17. Joyce Schultz -5 (56) 9
18. Barbara Sheets -5 (54) 8
19. Darlene Sheets -5 (51) 7
19. Tonja Anweiler -5 (51) 7
19. Kathryn McGill -5 (51) 7
19. Melanie Macke -5 (51) 7
23. Molly Carll -5 (38) 3
24. Wayne Chrisman -5 (33) 2
Cumulative stats thru week 15:
1. Mike Ellenberger 171
2. Scott McGill 166
3. Mike Jauregui 153
4. Don Gerke 151
5. Doug Anweiler 145
6. Molly Carll 135
7. Greg Coyne 126
8. Virginia Haugk 119
8. Max Eichenauer 119
10. Paul Buckingham 117
11. Barbara Sheets 113
13. Melanie Macke 105
14. Sue Harruff 104
15. Darlene Sheets 101
16. Ralph Anweiler 98
17. Lori McGill 95
18. Sal Jaruregui 94
19. Shawn Rice 93
20. Shirley Huss 92
20. Tonja Anweiler 92
22. Lenny Corral 91
23. Judy Imel 90
24. Kevin Buckingham 88
25. Danny French 87
26. Joyce Schultz 85
27. Lynn Ruble 83
28. Steve Harvey 81
29. Marty Ballard, BHS FB 78
30. Jack Macklin 76
31. Kathryn McGill 73
32. Jarred McGill 72
33. Kenny Grim 71
34. Carl Ellenberger 70
35. Sharon Grim 69
36. Tim Anweiler 66
37. Michael McGill 64
37. Nathan Harvey 64
37. Vernon Clark 64
40. Alex McGill 61
41. Sandra Anweiler 60
42. Todd McGill 52
43. Maurice Schumm 51
44. Deb Rice 50
45. Riverview Tap 49
45. Innovative Concepts 49
47. Rich Fisher 42
48. Diana Macklin 38
49. Scott Macklin 37
49. Harvey Schwartz 37
51. Craig Krull, BHS vball 36
52. Merlin Schwartz 31
53. Eleanor Harvey 30
54. Wayne Chrisman 27
55. Mark Schwartz 23
55. Lorna Shoaf 23
57. Michael Schwartz 21
57. Dale Manis, BHS AD 21
59. John Schwartz 19
60. Decatur Package Liquor 18
61. Caitlyn Fravel 16
61. Barton Akamine 16
61. Scott Freeman 16
61. Sean Muldoon 16
65. Alexis Harvey 14
66. Lavern Schwartz 9
67. Kevin Schwartz 8
68. Dylan Malone, DDD 6
69. John Baker, BHS BB 5
69. Tom Hower 5
69. Bill Baumann 5
72. Martin Simonson 3
73. Nate Beer 2
74. Ralph Anweiler 1
Category: