Pigskin Picks results, week 13
Thursday, December 15, 2016
DECATUR, IN
Two games missed turned out to be a good score this week in the all-NFL version of the Pigskin Picks. Carl Ellenberger is this week's winner with two wrong and the closest to the tie-break score of 27 points between the Bucaneers and the Saints. Second place this week was Doug Anweiler and the third place was Mike Jauregui. The full standings as well as the cumulative stats of the entire season are listed below.
1.Carl Ellenberger -2 (43) 25 points
2. Doug Anweiler -2 (44) 24
3. Mike Jauregui -2 (48) 23
4. Tonja Anweiler -2 (51) 22
5. Sal Jauregui -2 (51) 21
5. Vernon Clark -2 (51) 21
7. Barbara Sheets -2 (54) 19
8. Don Gerke -2 (74) 18
9. Molly Carll -3 (42) 17
10. Lenny Corral -3 (44) 16
11. Greg Coyne -3 (51) 15
11. Mike Ellenberger -3 (51) 15
11. Sue Harruff -3 (51) 15
11. Lori McGill -3 (51) 15
15. Ralph Anweiler -3 (52) 11
16. Melanie Macke -3 (55) 10
17. Joyce Schultz -3 (56) 9
18. Max Eichenauer -3 (62) 8
19. Shawn Rice -3 (96) 7
20. Judy Imel -4 (42) 6
21. Kevin Buckingham -4 (44) 5
22. Todd McGill -4 (50) 4
23. Darlene Sheets -4 (51) 3
23. Jarred McGill -4 (51) 3
25.Sharon Grim -4 (52) 1
25. Paul Buckingham -4 (52) 1
Cumulative results thru week 11:
1. Scott McGill 166
2. Don Gerke 151
3. Mike Ellenberger 147
4. Doug Anweiler 145
5. Mike Jauregui 142
6. Molly Carll 132
7. Virginia Haugk 119
8. Max Eichenauer 119
9. Greg Coyne 112
10. Barbara Sheets 105
11. Paul Buckingham 101
12. Ralph Anweiler 98
12. Melanie Macke 98
14. Lori McGill 95
15. Sal Jaruregui 94
15. Darlene Sheets 94
17. Shawn Rice 93
18. Lenny Corral 91
19. Danny French 87
20. Tonja Anweiler 85
21. Sue Harruff 80
22. Marty Ballard, BHS FB 78
23. Joyce Schultz 76
24. Kevin Buckingham 75
25. Shirley Huss 72
25. Jarred McGill 72
27. Kenny Grim 71
28. Lynn Ruble 70
29. Judy Imel 69
29. Sharon Grim 69
31. Tim Anweiler 66
31. Steve Harvey 66
31. Kathryn McGill 66
34. Michael McGill 64
34. Nathan Harvey 64
34. Vernon Clark 64
37. Alex McGill 61
38. Sandra Anweiler 60
39. Todd McGill 52
40. Jack Macklin 51
41. Riverview Tap 49
41. Innovative Concepts 49
43. Carl Ellenberger 48
44. Rich Fisher 42
45. Maurice Schumm 40
46. Diana Macklin 38
47. Scott Macklin 37
47. Harvey Schwartz 37
49. Craig Krull, BHS vball 36
50. Deb Rice 32
51. Merlin Schwartz 31
52. Wayne Chrisman 25
53. Mark Schwartz 23
53. Lorna Shoaf 23
55. Michael Schwartz 21
55. Dale Manis, BHS AD 21
58. Decatur Package Liquor 18
59. Caitlyn Fravel 16
59. Barton Akamine 16
59. Scott Freeman 16
59. Sean Muldoon 16
63. Alexis Harvey 14
64. Eleanor Harvey 13
65. Lavern Schwartz 9
66. Kevin Schwartz 8
67. Dylan Malone, DDD 6
68. John Baker, BHS BB 5
68. Tom Hower 5
68. Bill Baumann 5
71. Martin Simonson 3
72. Nate Beer 2
73. Ralph Anweiler 1
