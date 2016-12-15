Pigskin Picks results, week 13

Two games missed turned out to be a good score this week in the all-NFL version of the Pigskin Picks. Carl Ellenberger is this week's winner with two wrong and the closest to the tie-break score of 27 points between the Bucaneers and the Saints. Second place this week was Doug Anweiler and the third place was Mike Jauregui. The full standings as well as the cumulative stats of the entire season are listed below.

1.Carl Ellenberger -2 (43) 25 points

2. Doug Anweiler -2 (44) 24

3. Mike Jauregui -2 (48) 23

4. Tonja Anweiler -2 (51) 22

5. Sal Jauregui -2 (51) 21

5. Vernon Clark -2 (51) 21

7. Barbara Sheets -2 (54) 19

8. Don Gerke -2 (74) 18

9. Molly Carll -3 (42) 17

10. Lenny Corral -3 (44) 16

11. Greg Coyne -3 (51) 15

11. Mike Ellenberger -3 (51) 15

11. Sue Harruff -3 (51) 15

11. Lori McGill -3 (51) 15

15. Ralph Anweiler -3 (52) 11

16. Melanie Macke -3 (55) 10

17. Joyce Schultz -3 (56) 9

18. Max Eichenauer -3 (62) 8

19. Shawn Rice -3 (96) 7

20. Judy Imel -4 (42) 6

21. Kevin Buckingham -4 (44) 5

22. Todd McGill -4 (50) 4

23. Darlene Sheets -4 (51) 3

23. Jarred McGill -4 (51) 3

25.Sharon Grim -4 (52) 1

25. Paul Buckingham -4 (52) 1