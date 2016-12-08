Pigskin Picks results, week 12

Scott McGill and Kathryn McGill each scored the best in week 12 of the Pigskin Picks contest. The tiebreaker score was a total of 52 points between Western Michigan and Ohio. Vernon Clark earned third place this week. The full standings are listed below as well as the cumulative stats for the season.

Week 12 results:

1. Scott McGill -1 (55) 25 points

1. Kathryn McGill -1 (55) 25

3. Vernon Clark -1 (56) 23

3. Maurice Schumm -1 (48) 23

5. Lynn Ruble -1 (58) 21

6. Greg Coyne -1 (59) 20

7. Molly Carll -1 (63) 19

8. Tonja Anweiler -1 (35) 18

9. Melanie Macke -2 (52*) 17

9. Kevin Buckingham -2 (52*) 17

11. Mike Jauregui -2 (51) 15

12. Sandra Anweiler -2 (50) 14

12. Barbara Sheets -2 (54) 14

14. Joyce Schultz -2 (56) 12

15. Mike Ellenberger -2 (57) 11

16. Ralph Anweiler -2 (58) 10

17. Doug Anweiler -2 (44) 9

18. Alex McGill -2 (61) 8

18. Michael McGill -2 (61) 8

20. Max Eichenauer -2 (65) 6

21. Paul Buckingham -2 (67) 5

22. Wayne Chrisman -3 (52*) 4

23. Darlene Sheets -3 (51) 3

24. Jack Macklin -3 (55) 2

25. Sharon Grim -3 (58) 1

Cumulative results thru week 11:

1. Scott McGill 166

2. Don Gerke 133

3. Mike Ellenberger 132

4. Doug Anweiler 121

5. Mike Jauregui 119

5. Virginia Haugk 119

7. Molly Carll 115

8. Max Eichenauer 111

9. Paul Buckingham 100

10. Greg Coyne 97

11. Darlene Sheets 91

12. Melanie Macke 88

13. Danny French 87 13. Ralph Anweiler 87

15. Shawn Rice 86

15. Barbara Sheets 86

17. Lori McGill 80

18. Marty Ballard, BHS FB 78

19. Lenny Corral 75

20. Sal Jaruregui 73

21. Shirley Huss 72

21. Jarred McGill 72

23. Kenny Grim 71

24. Kevin Buckingham 70

24. Lynn Ruble 70 26. Sharon Grim 68 27. Joyce Schultz 67 28. Tim Anweiler 66

28. Steve Harvey 66

28. Kathryn McGill 66

30. Sue Harruff 65

31. Michael McGill 64 31. Nathan Harvey 64

33. Judy Imel 63

33. Tonja Anweiler 63 35. Alex McGill 61 36. Sandra Anweiler 60 37. Jack Macklin 51 38. Riverview Tap 49

38. Innovative Concepts 49

40. Todd McGill 48

41. Vernon Clark 43

42. Rich Fisher 42

43. Maurice Schumm 40

44. Diana Macklin 38

45. Scott Macklin 37

45. Harvey Schwartz 37

47. Craig Krull, BHS vball 36

48. Deb Rice 32

49. Merlin Schwartz 31

50. Wayne Chrisman 25

51. Mark Schwartz 23

51. Lorna Shoaf 23

51. Carl Ellenberger 23

54. Michael Schwartz 21

54. Dale Manis, BHS AD 21

56. Decatur Package Liquor 18

57. Caitlyn Fravel 16

57. Barton Akamine 16

57. Scott Freeman 16

57. Sean Muldoon 16

61. Alexis Harvey 14

62. Eleanor Harvey 13

63. Lavern Schwartz 9

64. Kevin Schwartz 8

65. Dylan Malone, DDD 6

66. John Baker, BHS BB 5

66. Tom Hower 5

66. Bill Baumann 5

70. Martin Simonson 3

71. Nate Beer 2

72. Ralph Anweiler 1