Pigskin Picks results, week 12
Thursday, December 8, 2016
DECATUR, IN
Scott McGill and Kathryn McGill each scored the best in week 12 of the Pigskin Picks contest. The tiebreaker score was a total of 52 points between Western Michigan and Ohio. Vernon Clark earned third place this week. The full standings are listed below as well as the cumulative stats for the season.
Week 12 results:
1. Scott McGill -1 (55) 25 points
1. Kathryn McGill -1 (55) 25
3. Vernon Clark -1 (56) 23
3. Maurice Schumm -1 (48) 23
5. Lynn Ruble -1 (58) 21
6. Greg Coyne -1 (59) 20
7. Molly Carll -1 (63) 19
8. Tonja Anweiler -1 (35) 18
9. Melanie Macke -2 (52*) 17
9. Kevin Buckingham -2 (52*) 17
11. Mike Jauregui -2 (51) 15
12. Sandra Anweiler -2 (50) 14
12. Barbara Sheets -2 (54) 14
14. Joyce Schultz -2 (56) 12
15. Mike Ellenberger -2 (57) 11
16. Ralph Anweiler -2 (58) 10
17. Doug Anweiler -2 (44) 9
18. Alex McGill -2 (61) 8
18. Michael McGill -2 (61) 8
20. Max Eichenauer -2 (65) 6
21. Paul Buckingham -2 (67) 5
22. Wayne Chrisman -3 (52*) 4
23. Darlene Sheets -3 (51) 3
24. Jack Macklin -3 (55) 2
25. Sharon Grim -3 (58) 1
Cumulative results thru week 11:
1. Scott McGill 166
2. Don Gerke 133
3. Mike Ellenberger 132
4. Doug Anweiler 121
5. Mike Jauregui 119
5. Virginia Haugk 119
7. Molly Carll 115
8. Max Eichenauer 111
9. Paul Buckingham 100
10. Greg Coyne 97
11. Darlene Sheets 91
12. Melanie Macke 88
13. Danny French 87
13. Ralph Anweiler 87
15. Shawn Rice 86
15. Barbara Sheets 86
17. Lori McGill 80
18. Marty Ballard, BHS FB 78
19. Lenny Corral 75
20. Sal Jaruregui 73
21. Shirley Huss 72
21. Jarred McGill 72
23. Kenny Grim 71
24. Kevin Buckingham 70
24. Lynn Ruble 70
26. Sharon Grim 68
27. Joyce Schultz 67
28. Tim Anweiler 66
28. Steve Harvey 66
28. Kathryn McGill 66
30. Sue Harruff 65
31. Michael McGill 64
31. Nathan Harvey 64
33. Judy Imel 63
33. Tonja Anweiler 63
35. Alex McGill 61
36. Sandra Anweiler 60
37. Jack Macklin 51
38. Riverview Tap 49
38. Innovative Concepts 49
40. Todd McGill 48
41. Vernon Clark 43
42. Rich Fisher 42
43. Maurice Schumm 40
44. Diana Macklin 38
45. Scott Macklin 37
45. Harvey Schwartz 37
47. Craig Krull, BHS vball 36
48. Deb Rice 32
49. Merlin Schwartz 31
50. Wayne Chrisman 25
51. Mark Schwartz 23
51. Lorna Shoaf 23
51. Carl Ellenberger 23
54. Michael Schwartz 21
54. Dale Manis, BHS AD 21
56. Decatur Package Liquor 18
57. Caitlyn Fravel 16
57. Barton Akamine 16
57. Scott Freeman 16
57. Sean Muldoon 16
61. Alexis Harvey 14
62. Eleanor Harvey 13
63. Lavern Schwartz 9
64. Kevin Schwartz 8
65. Dylan Malone, DDD 6
66. John Baker, BHS BB 5
66. Tom Hower 5
66. Bill Baumann 5
70. Martin Simonson 3
71. Nate Beer 2
72. Ralph Anweiler 1
