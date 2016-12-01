Pigskin Picks results, week 11

This week (#11) of Pigskin Picks saw only two entries without a game wrong. Both happened to be sponsor picks: a rep from Riverview Tap and Kibwe from Innovative Concepts. In the community contest, Don Gerke was the top bracket missing just one game as he was closest to the tie0break score between Tennessee and Vanderbilt. In second place this week was Paul Buckingham and in third place was Melanie Macke. Below this week's results are the overall standings for this season. The winner after the Super Bowl concludes will receive a free three-month subscription to the DDD. Thanks for playing!

1. Rep from Riverview Tap -0 (60) 25 points

2. Kibwe from Innovative -0 (0*) 24

3. Don Gerke -1 (68) 23

4. Paul Buckingham -1 (62) 22

5. Melanie Macke -1 (57) 21

6. Ralph Anweiler -1 (55) 20

6. Michael McGill -1 (55) 20

6. Sue Harruff -1 (55) 20

9. Jarred McGill -1 (54) 17

9. Kathryn McGill -1 (54) 17

9. Lori McGill -1 (54) 17

9. Greg Coyne -1 (54) 17.

13. Molly Carll -1 (51) 13

14. Doug Anweiler -1 (49) 12

15. Mike Jauregui -1 (48) 11

16. Tim Anweiler -1 (47) 10

17. Mike Ellenberger -1 (46) 9

17. Lynn Ruble -1 (46) 9

19. Danny French -1 (45) 7

19. Max Eichenauer -1 (45) 7

21. Tonja Anweiler -1 (44) 6

22. Carl Ellenberger -1 (43) 5

23. rep from Tom Kelley -1 (0*) 4

Cumulative results thru week 11:

1. Scott McGill 141

2. Don Gerke 133

3. Mike Ellenberger 121

4. Virginia Haugk 119

5. Doug Anweiler 112

6. Max Eichenauer 105

7. Mike Jauregui 104

8. Molly Carll 96

9. Paul Buckingham 95

10. Darlene Sheets 88

11. Danny French 87

12. Shawn Rice 86

13. Lori McGill 80

14. Marty Ballard, BHS FB 78

15. Ralph Anweiler 77

15. Greg Coyne 77

17. Lenny Corral 75

18. Sal Jaruregui 73

19. Shirley Huss 72

19. Jarred McGill 72

19. Barbara Sheets 72

22. Kenny Grim 71

22. Melanie Macke 71 24. Sharon Grim 67 25. Tim Anweiler 66

25. Steve Harvey 66

27. Sue Harruff 65

28. Nathan Harvey 64

29. Judy Imel 63

30. Joyce Schultz 55

31. Kevin Buckingham 53

31. Alex McGill 53

33. Riverview Tap 49

33. Jack Macklin 49

33. Innovative Concepts 49 36. Lynn Ruble 49

37. Todd McGill 48

37. Michael McGill 48 39. Sandra Anweiler 46 40. Tonja Anweiler 45

41. Rich Fisher 42

42. Kathryn McGill 41

43. Diana Macklin 38

44. Scott Macklin 37

44. Harvey Schwartz 37

46. Craig Krull, BHS vball 36

47. Deb Rice 32

48. Merlin Schwartz 31

49. Mark Schwartz 23

49. Lorna Shoaf 23

49. Carl Ellenberger 23

52. Michael Schwartz 21

52. Wayne Chrisman 21

52. Dale Manis, BHS AD 21

55. Vernon Clark 20

56. Decatur Package Liquor 18

57. Maurice Schumm 17

58. Caitlyn Fravel 16

58. Barton Akamine 16

58. Scott Freeman 16

58. Sean Muldoon 16

62. Alexis Harvey 14

63. Eleanor Harvey 13

64. Lavern Schwartz 9

65. Kevin Schwartz 8

66. Dylan Malone, DDD 6

67. John Baker, BHS BB 5

67. Tom Hower 5

67. Bill Baumann 5

70. Martin Simonson 3

71. Nate Beer 2

72. Ralph Anweiler 1