Pigskin Picks results, week 11
Thursday, December 1, 2016
DECATUR, IN
This week (#11) of Pigskin Picks saw only two entries without a game wrong. Both happened to be sponsor picks: a rep from Riverview Tap and Kibwe from Innovative Concepts. In the community contest, Don Gerke was the top bracket missing just one game as he was closest to the tie0break score between Tennessee and Vanderbilt. In second place this week was Paul Buckingham and in third place was Melanie Macke. Below this week's results are the overall standings for this season. The winner after the Super Bowl concludes will receive a free three-month subscription to the DDD. Thanks for playing!
1. Rep from Riverview Tap -0 (60) 25 points
2. Kibwe from Innovative -0 (0*) 24
3. Don Gerke -1 (68) 23
4. Paul Buckingham -1 (62) 22
5. Melanie Macke -1 (57) 21
6. Ralph Anweiler -1 (55) 20
6. Michael McGill -1 (55) 20
6. Sue Harruff -1 (55) 20
9. Jarred McGill -1 (54) 17
9. Kathryn McGill -1 (54) 17
9. Lori McGill -1 (54) 17
9. Greg Coyne -1 (54) 17.
13. Molly Carll -1 (51) 13
14. Doug Anweiler -1 (49) 12
15. Mike Jauregui -1 (48) 11
16. Tim Anweiler -1 (47) 10
17. Mike Ellenberger -1 (46) 9
17. Lynn Ruble -1 (46) 9
19. Danny French -1 (45) 7
19. Max Eichenauer -1 (45) 7
21. Tonja Anweiler -1 (44) 6
22. Carl Ellenberger -1 (43) 5
23. rep from Tom Kelley -1 (0*) 4
Cumulative results thru week 11:
1. Scott McGill 141
2. Don Gerke 133
3. Mike Ellenberger 121
4. Virginia Haugk 119
5. Doug Anweiler 112
6. Max Eichenauer 105
7. Mike Jauregui 104
8. Molly Carll 96
9. Paul Buckingham 95
10. Darlene Sheets 88
11. Danny French 87
12. Shawn Rice 86
13. Lori McGill 80
14. Marty Ballard, BHS FB 78
15. Ralph Anweiler 77
15. Greg Coyne 77
17. Lenny Corral 75
18. Sal Jaruregui 73
19. Shirley Huss 72
19. Jarred McGill 72
19. Barbara Sheets 72
22. Kenny Grim 71
22. Melanie Macke 71
24. Sharon Grim 67
25. Tim Anweiler 66
25. Steve Harvey 66
27. Sue Harruff 65
28. Nathan Harvey 64
29. Judy Imel 63
30. Joyce Schultz 55
31. Kevin Buckingham 53
31. Alex McGill 53
33. Riverview Tap 49
33. Jack Macklin 49
33. Innovative Concepts 49
36. Lynn Ruble 49
37. Todd McGill 48
37. Michael McGill 48
39. Sandra Anweiler 46
40. Tonja Anweiler 45
41. Rich Fisher 42
42. Kathryn McGill 41
43. Diana Macklin 38
44. Scott Macklin 37
44. Harvey Schwartz 37
46. Craig Krull, BHS vball 36
47. Deb Rice 32
48. Merlin Schwartz 31
49. Mark Schwartz 23
49. Lorna Shoaf 23
49. Carl Ellenberger 23
52. Michael Schwartz 21
52. Wayne Chrisman 21
52. Dale Manis, BHS AD 21
55. Vernon Clark 20
56. Decatur Package Liquor 18
57. Maurice Schumm 17
58. Caitlyn Fravel 16
58. Barton Akamine 16
58. Scott Freeman 16
58. Sean Muldoon 16
62. Alexis Harvey 14
63. Eleanor Harvey 13
64. Lavern Schwartz 9
65. Kevin Schwartz 8
66. Dylan Malone, DDD 6
67. John Baker, BHS BB 5
67. Tom Hower 5
67. Bill Baumann 5
70. Martin Simonson 3
71. Nate Beer 2
72. Ralph Anweiler 1
