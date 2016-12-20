Phoney money floating around Decatur

Residents should be on the lookout for “funny money” being circulated throughout Adams County, according to information provided by the Decatur Chamber of Commerce.

First Merchants Bank recently informed chamber officials they have noticed a spike in the number of counterfeit bills, primarily in the $20 and $100 denomination, and in discussions with other area financial institutions those businesses are seeing the same thing.

Bank officials encouraged persons to go online at www.newmoney.gov for other ways to look for signs of doctored money if they have any concerns.

— Submitted