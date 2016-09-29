Phone scam in county not affiliated with AC Schools

A press released issued Wednesday by the Decatur Chamber of Commerce reports a scam is currently under way in portions of Adams County.

According to the release, Josh Dommer, athletic director at Adams Central Schools, reported a group is calling area residents claiming to be selling T-shirts and other products for the Adams Central cheerleaders. The callers reportedly are requesting credit card information over the phone.

Dommer said the calls are not connected with Adams Central Schools and that residents should not give out personal information over the phone.