Pets of the Week: Katniss

Katniss lives in Decatur after being rescued from the Allen County ASPCA in Fort Wayne several months ago by her human, Mel Stankiewicz.

She is 2-years-old and enjoys playing with her new brother and sister, Toothless and Avenger.

Her favorite thing to do is figure out how to get the cat food bag off of wherever it is hiding and get in the bag and eat as much as she can before she is caught. She also likes to lounge in the bathtub.

