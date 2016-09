This week's "Pet of the Week" is actually three! From left, Gizmo is a 5-year old shih-zhu poodle who is goofy and outgoing; Odie is a 9-year old chihuahua who thinks he is top dog; and Poopers is a 13-year old chihuahua who is a fun loving puppy at heart. Their humans are Angela and Jeremy Kahler.

Photo provided