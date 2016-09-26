Pet of the Week: HE'S LOST!

MISSING! – Biggin' is a 5-year-old black lab / St. Bernard mix who loves to go for car rides, get belly rubs and cuddle with his mom (he thinks he's a lap dog). He belongs to Scott and Jannaya Andrews of rural Willshire, Ohio. He went missing Sept. 19 and has not yet been found. He is wearing an orange collar with no tags. If you see him or know where he is, call the Decatur Daily Democrat at 724-2121 or email jandrews@decaturdailydemocrat.com.