Pennsy Depot open house is Sunday
Tuesday, August 23, 2016
DECATUR, IN
The Committee for the Restoration of the Decatur Pennsy Depot announced an open house will be held from 2-5 p.m. Sunday.
After beginning the restoration of the Pennsy Depot last fall, the committee announced restoration work of the depot is complete.
More than 114 years ago the depot was an integral part of the community. It is now, once again, ready to take its place as an influential center for community activities, the news releases states.
Category: