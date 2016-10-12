Parent/teacher conferences slated at BHS

Bellmont High School will host its fall parent / teacher conferences from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday in the high school commons.

At 5:45 p.m. there will also be an informational meeting about financial aid for college in the theater. Parents with students who are juniors or seniors are encouraged to attend this meeting.

To be eligible for assistance for college, students must file their FAFSA by March 1, 2017.

