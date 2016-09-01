Pair honored for river- friendly efforts
Two farmers from Adams County were among 54 Hoosiers honored recently with the Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts’ River-Friendly Farmer Award.
The farmers were recognized for their commitment to protecting Indiana’s natural resources, specifically Indiana’s waterways.
Farmers representing 44 counties from around the state were honored at the ceremony on Aug. 17 at the Indiana State Fair.
Recipients of the award from Adams County included John Staub and Mike Maddox.
Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Ted McKinney, and Indiana Farm Bureau President Randy Kron, along with State Conservationist Jane Hardisty, IASWCD President Mike Starkey and Meghan Grebner from Brownfield Ag News presented the awards to the winning farmers.
Since 1999, key conservation and agricultural organizations have sponsored the River-Friendly Farmer Program. This years’ River-Friendly Farmers were selected for this award by their local Soil and Water Conservation District based upon their management practices which help keep rivers, lakes and streams clean in Indiana and beyond. The award is sponsored by the IASWCD, the 92 local Soil and Water Conservation Districts, and Indiana Farm Bureau.
Category: