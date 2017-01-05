Open House Saturday for new jail

A public Open House will be held from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at the new Adams County Judicial Center.

All visitors to the facility will be required to pass security screening, including a metal detector. Prohibited items in the facility include weapons, phones and cameras.

Law Enforcement officers and sheriff reserves will be directing traffic and parking. Additional parking will be available in the REV parking lot directly west of the facility.

Shuttles will be available to transport visitors.

