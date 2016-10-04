One man killed in early morning accident

An early morning accident involving a moped and a semi at the intersection of U.S. 33 and Salem Road left one motorist dead, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Department.

The driver of the moped reportedly ran into the side of the semi, however the accident remains under investigation. U.S. 33 was closed for several hours as the sheriff's department investigated the accident. No names have been released pending notification of family.

The highway was reopened around 11 a.m. this morning.

