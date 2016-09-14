NAAC to host Fall Family Apple Fest

The North Adams Art Council will host a Fall Family Apple Fest from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at the NAAC building, 521 N 3rd St. Families are encouraged to come together to create and play using an apple theme.

Families will travel from apple station to apple station where they will create apple themed arts and crafts, play old fashioned outdoor games and taste apple treats.

The cost is $17 for members and $20 for non-members. The cost covers supplies and treats for the whole family.

Families must pre-register for this event.

In case of rain, the event will be moved and will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday.

Check the NAAC Facebook page for more information.