NA seeks feedback for annual round-up

North Adams Community Schools is preparing for its annual 2017 Kindergarten Round-Up event and would like help from the school community in doing so.

“To ensure that we are doing everything possible to meet the needs of our families and create the best possible experience as our families prepare to enroll their children in kindergarten for the upcoming 2017-2018 school year, we are seeking feedback and input from incoming and even previous kindergarten parents on important information for our event planning,” stated Leah Thompson, school and community relations for North Adams Community Schools. “Favorable times, days of the week, and information or resources that our parents expect to receive are all crucial pieces of information that will help our district plan the most parent and student-friendly event possible.”

To aid in collecting responses, NA created an online-feedback form for parents of incoming or former kindergartners to complete. Responses will be used in aggregate and the information will then be evaluated by district members and implemented for future events.

“Feedback forms are also being sent home with some of our current students,” Thompson added. “However, parents only need to respond (one time) in the manner that is easiest for them but we wanted to make certain the form was accessible in both online and print formats for those that prefer a particular format over another.”

To assess the Kindergarten Round Up Feedback Form, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QLK8J8Q.

Printed versions may also be requested by contacting Thompson at 728-3329 or via email at thompsonl@nadams.k12.in.us.

“We wish to extend our thanks in advance for our parent’s participation,” stated Thompson. “Your input is so highly appreciated and extremely valuable as we work to continuously ensure we are meeting our families’ current and ongoing needs.”