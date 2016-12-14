NA seeking job applicants

North Adams Community Schools announced positions are now available in the food services area of the school.Those interested in joining the NACS team may do so at www.nadams.k12.in.us

The following jobs are available:

Food Services

Location: Bellmont Middle School

Position: Six hours cafeteria server/cashier in addition to half hour lunch; M-F Days 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. One year probation period

Location: Bellmont High School

Position: 3.5 hours dish washer/cafeteria server/cashier in addition to half hour lunch; Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; and Wednesday 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Pay is $9 per hour first six months, then $9.25 per hour for months 7-12; and $11.55 per hour after one year of probation, period depending on location.

