NA to host Q & A sessions
Wednesday, October 12, 2016
DECATUR, IN
Officials at North Adams Community Schools announced several question and answer sessions are planned for the district's one-campus building project.
These sessions are open to the public.
• Thursday, 3 p.m. — Southeast Elementary;
• Friday, 7 a.m. — Bellmont Middle School;
• Monday, 7 p.m. — Administration Building;
• Tuesday, 8 p.m. — Online Chat;
• Wednesday, 10 a.m. — Administration Building;
• Oct. 31, 3 p.m. — Northwest Elementary;
• Nov. 1, 3:15 p.m. — Bellmont High School.
The public is asked to come to one or more of these meetings. Call the administration office at 724-7146 for more information.
