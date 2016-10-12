NA to host Q & A sessions

Officials at North Adams Community Schools announced several question and answer sessions are planned for the district's one-campus building project.

These sessions are open to the public.

• Thursday, 3 p.m. — Southeast Elementary;

• Friday, 7 a.m. — Bellmont Middle School;

• Monday, 7 p.m. — Administration Building;

• Tuesday, 8 p.m. — Online Chat;

• Wednesday, 10 a.m. — Administration Building;

• Oct. 31, 3 p.m. — Northwest Elementary;

• Nov. 1, 3:15 p.m. — Bellmont High School.

The public is asked to come to one or more of these meetings. Call the administration office at 724-7146 for more information.