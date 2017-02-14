NA conference dates are set

North Adams officials have announced dates for parent/teacher conferences for both Northwest and Southeast Elementary schools.

Southeast Elementary parent/teacher conferences are scheduled from 3:30-7 p.m. for Feb. 22 in the students’ classroom.

Conferences for Northwest Elementary School will be held on Feb. 22 by teacher invitation. Teachers will contact guardians of students in need of a winter conference. If any parent or guardian wishes to meet with a student’s teacher and did not receive a parent/teacher conference invitation letter, they are invited to contact Northwest at 724-3633 or email the student’s teacher directly to arrange a conference time.