NA board to hold public hearing Tues.

The North Adams board of education will hold a public project and preliminary determination hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Bellmont Middle School.

The purpose of the hearing is to discuss the educational need for and provide an overview of the project, discuss the financial impact, allow for public comment, and board consideration of the project, preliminary determination and reimbursement resolutions.

Immediately following the hearing the board will meet in regular session.

Items on the agenda include personnel, radio station, 2016-17 calendar and a report on transportation, building and grounds.