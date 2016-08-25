Museum looks for volunteers
Thursday, August 25, 2016
DECATUR, IN
The Adams County Historical Society is in search of volunteers to help with the month-long October Promotion “Halloween Nights at the Museum.”
The promotion includes decorating the Dugan Mansion as a haunted house, concession booths, “Fright Fair” and more.
Organizers are looking for individuals or groups for ticket sales, haunted house set-up and tear-down, concession sales, haunt actors and other general help. High school age and adult volunteers are preferred.
Category: