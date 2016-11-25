Mrs. Claus sleds into to Geneva Dec. 10

Mrs. Santa Claus will be in Geneva on Dec. 10, to enjoy breakfast with the public.

She will be at town hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mrs. Claus will be accompanied by her elves, who will help youngsters (and maybe adults) write letters to Santa, make a Christmas ornament, and do some coloring.

There is no cost, but people who plan to attend are asked to contact town hall, 368-7251, to make reservations.

People should bring their own cameras