Mrs. Claus sleds into to Geneva Dec. 10
Friday, November 25, 2016
DECATUR, IN
Mrs. Santa Claus will be in Geneva on Dec. 10, to enjoy breakfast with the public.
She will be at town hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mrs. Claus will be accompanied by her elves, who will help youngsters (and maybe adults) write letters to Santa, make a Christmas ornament, and do some coloring.
There is no cost, but people who plan to attend are asked to contact town hall, 368-7251, to make reservations.
People should bring their own cameras
