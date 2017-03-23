Missing Decatur man found

A Decatur man missing for a week has been found "alive and well," according to Decatur Police Lieutenant Chris Brite.

Daniel Crouch, 35, was last seen March 16 near the intersection of Paterson and 13th streets in Decatur.

Brite reported Crouch, who is diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and does not have medication with him, had been staying in a hotel and Berne.

Crouch was not aware he had been reported missing, Brite said, and was making his way to Portland.