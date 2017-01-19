Mild weather causing issues for street dept.

This winter’s mild, wet weather is bringing an unusual problem for this time of the year: standing water in the streets.

Decatur Utilities Manager Dan Rickord said at Tuesday night’s city council meeting that his office is “getting a lot of calls” on water collecting in streets.

Rickord said city residents could help ease the situation by cleaning debris off the street drains, a possible cause of the mini-flooding. “We have a lot of (drains) in the city and people could assist us by cleaning them off (if needed),” he said.

— Bob Shraluka