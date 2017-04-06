Loosen your arms and get ready to bid! It’s time for the annual Golden Meadows auction

Submitted by Kristina Nichols

Golden Meadows administrator

Golden Meadows Home, 3646N C.R. 200E, rural Decatur, will host its annual auction to benefit the Special Needs Resident Fund at 10 a.m. June 10. Inspection of merchandise will begin at 9 a.m.

This family-friendly event will feature new merchandise, gift certificates from local businesses, items from professional sport teams, hotels, camp grounds, amusement parks and used merchandise in good condition.

For the past 23 years, the money raised at the annual auction has been used to enhance the quality of life for the residents who call Golden Meadows home. This fund has been used to purchase eyeglasses, dentures, walkers, personal care items, haircuts, shoes, clothing and other goods and services not always covered by insurance or public assistance.

Some funds are also used to provide social and recreational opportunities for residents, such as an annual trip to a show at Bearcreek Memories Theatre, a pizza party at a state park, a Tin Caps game, a special Christmas meal at a local restaurant and a three day, two night, camping trip to White Water Memorial State Park.

Over the next several weeks, volunteers from Golden Meadows will visit Adams County businesses to ask for donations of a product, service or gift certificate to this year’s auction.

The business community in Adams County has been instrumental in making this benefit auction successful for many years, according to the news release. Golden Meadows depends on the merchandise donated by the citizens of Adams County to help meet fundraising goals.

In the past, Golden Meadows has received donations of bicycles, tools, toys, appliances, furniture, collectibles, musical instruments and other useful items that are in good condition from people in the community.

Used clothing is not accepted for the auction.

Business owners or individuals able to help with a donation should call 724-5375. Golden Meadows will pick-up donations and the donor’s generosity will be acknowledged when donated items are on the auction block.

This year Kirt McLeland will organize the team of auctioneers and support people. For more information, call Kristina Nichols or Patricia Gonzalez at 724-5375.

Auction updates are also available on the Golden Meadows Home Facebook page.

