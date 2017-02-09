Longtime forester set to retire

Decatur Forester Dwight Pierce will retire as of March 1, Mayor Ken Meyer announced at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

“Dwight has a great deal of knowledge and has been a huge asset to the city,” Meyer said. “It will be hard to replace him. We certainly want to thank him for all his great service and wish him all the best in retirement.”

The mayor added that Operations Manager Jeremy Gilbert is working on finding a replacement.

It was said that Pierce probably has held the city post for some 20 years.