Lindsey takes over reins at DDD

Jesse Lindsey assumed the role of publisher of The Decatur Daily Democrat, The Berne Shopping News and The Monroeville News on Tuesday.

Lindsey most recently held the position of publisher of The Lebanon Democrat in Lebanon, Tenn. Prior to his time in suburban Nashville, Lindsey lead other newspaper operations including The Rogersville Review in Hawkins County, Tenn. He started his newspaper career as an advertising salesperson in Sweetwater, Tenn. and has spent the last 13 years as a publisher, first at the Selma (Ala.) Times-Journal and then Suffolk (Va.) News Herald before moving back to Tennessee in 2009.

Lindsey’s career has focused on building strong relationships within communities and developing full marketing products and solutions for businesses. Born in Richmond and having spent a number of years growing up in Winchester, Lindsey sees the role in Decatur as one that allows him to get near his family and put roots down for himself and his 14-year-old son, Landon.

“I’m eager to work with our readers and the business community in Decatur and Adams County,” Lindsey said. “I’m excited about discovering everything the area has to offer, and I personally look forward to helping build a stronger community. As for the newspapers, our goal will simply be a mirror image of the communities we serve, supporting each and its citizens by reflecting what makes this a proud place to call home.”

Lindsey replaces Ron Storey, who is retiring from the newspaper industry after devoting more than 47 years to the industry, the last eight of those years in Decatur. Storey plans to remain active in the Decatur area, which he and his wife and daughter call home.