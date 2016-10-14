Limberlost to host live animals Sat.

Limberlost State Historic Site will host a fun and educational animal presentation by Animalia Inc. from 11 a.m.-noon Saturday at the site’s visitor center. This year’s program will feature native Indiana animals in honor of Indiana’s bicentennial year.

“Animalia is the name of the animal kingdom,” said Bill Hubbard, Limberlost part-time naturalist. “Come to the Limberlost to meet some of the fascinating members of that kingdom.”

Animalia Inc. is a non-profit public charity, whose mission is to engage and educate the public to further the appreciation, conservation and responsible care for natural habitats and animals: native, exotic and domestic.

The cost of the program is $3. For more information, contact Curt Burnette, naturalist and program developer, at 368-7428 or by email at cburnette@indianamuseum.org.

The Historic Site is located at 200 E. 6th Street, Geneva.