Library book sale starts on Sunday

The next book sale at the Decatur branch of the Adams Public Library System will take place starting Sunday through Nov. 19 during the library’s regular hours. Daily hours are:

— Sunday 1-5 p.m.

— Nov. 14, 15, and 16, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

— Nov. 17-18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

— Nov. 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The last two days, Nov. 18-19,will be $2-per-bag days.

The sale will involve a great variety of books, tapes, compact disks, record albums, and free magazines.

Members of the Friends of the Library will also get an advance opportunity to buy items on Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Membership in the Friends of the Library costs $10 per year, which may be paid at the door that day to get an early look at the many available bargains.

Proceeds from the event are used by the Friends organization to assist the library’s varied programs and projects every year.

