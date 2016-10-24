Library book sale nearing
Monday, October 24, 2016
DECATUR, IN
The next book sale at the Decatur branch of the Adams Public Library System will take place for the public from Nov. 13-19 during the library’s regular hours. Daily hours are:
• Nov. 13, 1-5 p.m.
• Nov. 14, 15, and 16, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
• Nov. 17-18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Nov. 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Nov. 18-19 will be $2-per-bag days, with as much as can be packed into a paper or plastic bag for $2.
If bags are gone, boxes will be available at $2 each.
