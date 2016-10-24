Library book sale nearing

The next book sale at the Decatur branch of the Adams Public Library System will take place for the public from Nov. 13-19 during the library’s regular hours. Daily hours are:

• Nov. 13, 1-5 p.m.

• Nov. 14, 15, and 16, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

• Nov. 17-18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Nov. 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Nov. 18-19 will be $2-per-bag days, with as much as can be packed into a paper or plastic bag for $2.

If bags are gone, boxes will be available at $2 each.