Library book sale less than a month away

The next book sale at the Decatur branch of the Adams Public Library System will take place for the public from Nov. 13-19 during the library’s regular hours. Daily hours are:

— Nov. 13 from 1-5 p.m.

— Nov. 14, 15 and 16 from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

— Nov. 17 and 18 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

— Nov. 19 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The last two days, Nov. 18-19,will be $2-per-bag days, with as much as can be packed into a paper or plastic bag for $2. If bags are gone, boxes will be available at $2 each.

The sale will involve a great variety of books: fiction, nonfiction, children’s, science, religious, romance, encyclopedias, gardening, cooking, etc., plus tapes, compact disks, record albums and free magazines.

The book sale will be staffed by the members of the Friends of the Library, who will also get an advance opportunity to buy items on Nov. 12 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Membership in the Friends of the Library costs $10 per year, which may be paid at the door that day to get an early look at the many available bargains.

Proceeds from the event are used by the Friends organization to assist the library’s varied programs and projects every year.