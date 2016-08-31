Less than week to vote on new license plates
Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Kent Abernathy reminds state residents that less than a week remains to help choose a new license plate to replace the outgoing Bicentennial plate. Three plate designs were unveiled earlier this month at the Indiana State Fair.
Online voting for the plate ends at midnight Monday.
Three designs for the public vote are: a blue, red and green plate depicting a covered bridge over a creek; a white, blue and yellow choice with a torch and stars over the silhouette of Indiana and the slogan “The Hoosier State,” and a plate with a white background, blue numbers and a yellow bottom ribbon with the slogan, “Crossroads of America.”
The winning design will replace the Bicentennial plate as one of two standard, no extra cost license plates. The other standard “In God We Trust” plate design will continue unchanged.
Hoosiers will begin to see the winning plate on vehicles in January of next year as older plates are replaced at the end of the normal seven-year life cycle. The new design plate can also be purchased before the end of the life cycle for $10.25.
