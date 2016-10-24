Leaf pick-up set in Geneva and Decatur

DECATUR

The citywide leaf collection in the city of Decatur will begin today, according to Operations Manager Jeremy Gilbert.

He issued a reminder to city residents that the burning of leaves is prohibited.

GENEVA

Curt Chaffins, Geneva street and maintenance superintendent supervisor, reports leaf pick-up in the town on Oct. 31. The schedule for the week is:

• Monday: North of East Line Street and east of U.S. 27;

• Tuesday: North of West Line St. (S.R. 116) and west of U.S. 27;

• Wednesday: South of Line Street (S.R. 116);

Leaves must be placed at the curb or at the edge of the street or road, preferably not on a gravel area. No grass clippings will be accepted.