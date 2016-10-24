Leaf pick-up set in Geneva and Decatur
Monday, October 24, 2016
DECATUR, IN
DECATUR
The citywide leaf collection in the city of Decatur will begin today, according to Operations Manager Jeremy Gilbert.
He issued a reminder to city residents that the burning of leaves is prohibited.
GENEVA
Curt Chaffins, Geneva street and maintenance superintendent supervisor, reports leaf pick-up in the town on Oct. 31. The schedule for the week is:
• Monday: North of East Line Street and east of U.S. 27;
• Tuesday: North of West Line St. (S.R. 116) and west of U.S. 27;
• Wednesday: South of Line Street (S.R. 116);
Leaves must be placed at the curb or at the edge of the street or road, preferably not on a gravel area. No grass clippings will be accepted.
