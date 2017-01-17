Kindergarten forms ready at AC

Kindergarten enrollment forms are now available at Adams Central Community Schools and may be obtained by contacting the school office at 692-6629 or visiting the website at www.accs.k12.in.us.

The age eligibility for children entering kindergarten for the 2107-18 school year is 5 years old by Aug. 1, 2017.

Parents of prospective kindergartners must come to the elementary office during the enrollment week of Feb. 20-24 between 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. to choose a screening time for their child and to drop off completed enrollment forms.

Kindergarten screening will take place from 8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. April 13.