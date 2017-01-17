Kindergarten forms ready at AC
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
DECATUR, IN
Kindergarten enrollment forms are now available at Adams Central Community Schools and may be obtained by contacting the school office at 692-6629 or visiting the website at www.accs.k12.in.us.
The age eligibility for children entering kindergarten for the 2107-18 school year is 5 years old by Aug. 1, 2017.
Parents of prospective kindergartners must come to the elementary office during the enrollment week of Feb. 20-24 between 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. to choose a screening time for their child and to drop off completed enrollment forms.
Kindergarten screening will take place from 8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. April 13.
