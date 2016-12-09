Jets, Stars seek ACAC grappling crown

By DANE FUELLING

“There is something on the line. It’s important and the excitement will be there.”

Adams Central wrestling coach Tony Currie knows that this weekend isn’t just another wrestling tournament. It’s a date circled on the calendar and it matters to every team in the conference.

This year’s version looks to be even more competitive than last year’s inaugural event, when the proverbial “new guy” in the ACAC club, Jay County, captured the first Dual Title under the new format, which sees all seven conference teams wrestle in a round-robin format on Friday and Saturday night, instead of throughout the year.

Adams Central will do its best to avenge last season’s 42-31 loss and climb back on top of the ACAC heap. With a continually evolving lineup, that may be a tall task this early in the season, says Currie.

“We should be down to one forfeit by Friday. Our 106 was out due to a family event and our 195 will be back (after missing the Bellmont match Wednesday)."

Currie feels that the Jets’ showing on Wednesday against Bellmont, despite the heavy loss, showed promise for this weekend. “I felt like we had good intensity and effort last night. We need to carry that over to this weekend and continue to build.”

“Jay County is solid and probably the favorite this weekend in a dual setting. They have numbers and options to get the matchups they want,” remarked Currie, whose Jets are now 3-3 after a late start to the season.

Jay County head man James Myers agrees that this year will be competitive also, and points past the obvious two front-runners to some other teams that could complicate things for the Jets and Patriots.

“Woodlan and South Adams are much improved with full lineups. Adams Central has the horses down low. We have a large team but we are very young.”

Myers points out that while his team lost a somewhat normal four seniors from a year ago, he still only has two seniors in his lineup. “It should be a great two days of wrestling. Friday night ACAC wrestling is something special and reminds me of the way it used to be.”

This year’s schedule pits South Adams against Bluffton in Round 1, along with Woodlan and Jay County, and the host Jets taking on Southern Wells.

In Round 2, Bluffton, under new head coach Ben Sprunger, will have the bye while Adams Central will face a tough test in Woodlan, Jay County will take on Heritage, and Southern Wells will battle South Adams.

On Saturday, the marquee matchup will take place in the final round, when Adams Central faces off with Jay County. As was the case last year, Jay County stud Tyler Leonhard may be the key to the dual. A big win over Hunter Bates last year propelled the Patriots to the title. Leonhard will need to play his part against AC sophomore Logan Macklin this year.

Coach Myers loves the new format. “The format is great in that it crowns a conference champion in an exciting two days worth of duals. It frees us up to schedule duals with other area teams also.”

Coach Currie echoes Myers’ praise, “We love the dual format. We are actually looking at dropping a Saturday event next year and pick up a couple more weeknight duals. The Saturday events have killed fan support. Casual fans will come watch a dual, but they’re not going to drive an hour plus to watch eight hours of wrestling.”

Wrestling begins at Adams Central on Saturday at 9 a.m. Look for a full wrap up of the ACAC Duals in Monday’s edition of the DDD,