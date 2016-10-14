INDOT: Keep campaign signs off roads

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana transportation officials are asking residents to keep state roadways clear of campaign signs for safety reasons.

The Indiana Department of Transportation put out a news release Thursday for political candidates and their supporters. The department says intersections, interchanges and rights of way along roadways shouldn’t have signs. Rights of way boundaries include fence lines, back of ditches or behind utility poles.

State law gives local governments the right to remove advertising signs from highways. The transportation department says its staff removes signs that it deems potential safety hazards during normal maintenance.